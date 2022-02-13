8 Amazon Prime Romantic Comedies (Perfect for a Date)

The Romantic comedies They don’t have to be corny or unrealistic, in fact, there are some great ones out there and they may be just what you need to have a good time, laugh a little, or have the perfect date without leaving the house.

We are all looking for something that makes us happy and that leads us to love and relationships, which sometimes go very well, and sometimes they are something that seems to be taken from a nightmare, and Hollywood knows that it is a subject that interests us, so that there is an entire genre dedicated to the sweet, the beautiful, the complicated, the ugly and the weird in relationships, and a lot of it is streaming.

Who doesn’t love a good rom-com? They are fun and can give us ideas for the future, that’s why some (like When Harry Met Sally or The Big Sick) were either big box office hits or dominate on streaming platforms. Amazon Prime has a great selection of romantic comedies, series and movies that deserve a chance and that can conquer even the most haters of love and romance.

Romantic comedies (nothing corny) on Amazon Prime:

I Want You Back

Starring Jenny Slate and Scott Eastwoodthis hilarious comedy follows Peter and Emma who, after losing their respective partners, decide to join forces and go to work sabotaging their exes’ new relationships, which oddly helps them realize they haven’t made the best decisions. decisions and that obsessing over the past is not going to get them anywhere.

Modern Love

This series has a bit of comedy and a bit of drama. The stories they show are based on the famous New York Times column, where real people tell their stories, adventures and problems with relationships and love. Anne Hathaway, Kit Harrington, Dev Patel and Lucy Bointon are some of the protagonists who help explore modern love in this kind of anthology that shows that there is no single right path or way.

Being the Ricardos

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are nominated for an Oscar for this film by Aaron Sorkin, which follows Lucy and Desi Ricardo, one of the most iconic couples on American television, as they go through a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage. Lucy is accused of being a communist and Desi has a plan, but things may not go their way and that could be the end of everything they created together.

Happy Thank You More Please

Josh Radnor, Zoe Kazan and Kate Mara star in this comedy-drama that follows six New York friends dealing with life, responsibilities and love. Sam Wexler is a writer who decides to bring a boy who lost his family on the subway back to his apartment, starting a friendship that teaches him more than he ever expected. Also, there is Annie, who suffers from an illness that affects her appearance; Charlie and Mary Catherine, a couple on the brink of collapse; and Mississippi, a bar singer who changes Sam’s life.

June

Jason Reitman directs to Elliot Page and Michael Cera in this oscar winning film, where a teenage widow named Juno is turned upside down when she finds out she’s pregnant, leading her to make the decision to put her baby up for adoption and to meet a couple going through a rough patch who is willing to Give everything to have a child.

the madam

Starring Toni Collette, Hervey Keitel and Rossy de Palma, this story begins with a cookie that says: “Tonight you will meet someone special”. The owner of the cookie is a rich man who is invited to a dinner party, where he meets a woman who poses as an aristocrat when her boss asks her to stay for dinner to avoid being only 13 people. The two spend the night together and begin a relationship that does not make the hostess who introduced them happy.

The Berlin Pastry Chef

Ok, this movie is more of a drama that tells the story of Thomas, a German baker, having an affair with an Israeli man named Oren, who dies in a car accident. After the accident, Thomas decides to travel to Jerusalem in search of answers and starts working for Anat, Oren’s widow, who owns a small cafe, while keeping his identity hidden so she doesn’t find out what really brought him there.

The Voyeurs

This movie is inspired by Rear Window by Alfred Hitchcock. Actors Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith They play a couple who just moved into the perfect apartment, where they discover they have the perfect eyesight to spy on their neighbors. They soon discover that their neighbor, a photographer, is constantly cheating on her wife, so Pippa (Sweeney) becomes increasingly obsessed with finding out what’s going on with them, which leads her to see a murder and want to find answers. And it all takes a very unexpected turn at the end.