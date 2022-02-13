4 Things Mark Zuckerberg Spends His Fortune On and 4 Things He Never Buys

Mark Zuckerberg is known for being one of the richest men in the world, but his austere way of living is also of interest. We have seen him dress as simply as possible, but we have also seen him acquire properties all over the world.

Here’s how Zuckerberg spends his money and what he just buys.

1. Mark Zuckerberg’s salary is $1.

Mark Zuckerberg is among the 10 richest men on the planet, however, he is very modest when it comes to spending his money.

Zuckerberg’s fortune amounts to $129 billion, so he set his “Goal” salary at $1 a month.

2. Zuckerberg left his old cars behind and bought a $1 million one.

In previous articles we have emphasized that Mark Zuckerberg always used cheap cars, like the $30,000 Volkswagen Golf GTI.

However, Zuckerberg indulged himself recently, after buying an Italian Pagani Huayra, at a cost of 1.3 million dollars.

3. Zuckerberg is not a fan of designer clothes.

Something that Zuckerberg has maintained since its inception is his minimalist style when it comes to dressing.

The businessman has made it clear that he doesn’t like branded clothing, preferring to wear basic T-shirts and denim jeans all the time.

4. Zuckerberg bought his neighbors house to have more privacy

If there’s one thing Zuckerberg doesn’t skimp on, it’s real estate.

Zuckerberg paid $7 million dollars for a 1,000-square-meter house in Palo Alto, one of the most expensive areas in the United States.

As if that were not enough, he bought all the adjoining properties of his neighbors, to have more privacy. In total he spent $30 million dollars.

5. Zuckerberg has properties in Hawaii and the natives hate them

Mark Zuckerberg bought two properties on the island of Kaua’i and Pila Beach in Hawaii.

However, the tycoon’s presence provoked negative reactions from the natives, as Zuckerberg built a 2-meter wall around the entire property, ruining the Hawaiian landscape.

Many came to buy it with the wall that Donald Trump wanted to build on the border with Mexico.

6. Zuckerberg is not a big fan of travel

Although Facebook’s mission is to have a better connected world, Mark Zuckerberg is not a big fan of taking vacations around the world.

Zuckerberg travels mostly for work reasons, and all tickets and travel expenses are paid by “Meta”.

7. Mark Zuckerberg spends millions on security for his family

In 2020 and 2021, Mark Zuckerberg made various trips around the world for work reasons.

These trips required a security team for the businessman and his family. The entire security move cost him $23 million.

8. Zuckerberg invests in Scientific Research

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife founded the “Chan Zuckerberg Initiative” foundation.

This foundation calls itself “FilantroCapitalista” and allocates millions of dollars in the field of scientific research, education, justice and opportunities.