4 diseases that are confused with depression but are not

Being sad every day is not normal neither healthy and less when inside you feel a great lack of interest in responsibilities and activities that you used to love doing. Chances are when you have this kind of symptom you think it is depressionhowever, you should know that there are other diseases which also cause discouragementlack of motivation Y sadness persistent. Which are? Here I explain the conditions that are confused with depression.

Have you noticed that you don’t feel like doing anything, that you can’t get out of bed and that you are always tired? maybe you think it is depression, although this diagnosis can only be made by a mental health professional; once you Body Y mind begin to manifest this type of symptomatology, it is important that you go to a doctor, so that they can fully evaluate you and rule out or confirm certain diseases. Take into account that there conditions that are confused with depressionbecause some symptoms are similar; for you to consider, here I tell you a little more about them.

Related news

What is depression and its symptoms?

The depression is a serious illness that interferes with a person’s daily life; several aspects are affected, such as working, studying, sleeping, eating, going for a walk, among others. Depression is caused by a combination of genetic, biological, environmental and psychological factors, according to the Pan American Health Organization.

Photo: Pexels

The main symptoms of depression which points to the World Health Organization are: sadness, irritabilityVacuum sensation, loss of interest in activitiesconcentration difficulty, excessive guiltlow selfsteem, thoughts of death or suicidesleep disturbances, changes in appetite or weight, feeling tired or lack of energy.

What diseases can be confused with depression?

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Is illness produces some symptoms that can confused with depression. Those who suffer from chronic fatigue experience excessive and persistent tiredness, can lie down for several hours, have muscle pain, concentration problems and sleep disturbance. What is the difference between these two disorders? The motivationsince in depression it is lost and in chronic fatigue it is present.

Photo: Freepik

Anemia

people with anemia they usually feel fatigue, dizziness, and loss of strengthThis is due to a lack of iron in the blood. The fatigue it causes in the body makes some people confuse it with depression. If this is your case, I recommend you see a doctor, who will request a series of tests to determine the diagnosis.

hypothyroidism

The hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid secretes fewer hormones than normal (the thyroid gland produces hormones that produce significant changes in the mood) which can make the feeling of sadness persist and sit tired. The way to know if there is a problem of this type is with a laboratory study.

Photo: Freepik

Bipolar disorder

Is illness can generate practically all the symptoms related to depression, because the Bipolar disorder It consists of two phases (one of them is depression). be careful in don’t confuse himtherefore, take into account that the main difference between the two is that bipolar disorder causes mania (second phase), related to excessive euphoria.