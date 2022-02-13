3 romantic comedies to watch on Netflix

Romantic comedies abound Netflix. From the wide range of feature films in the genre, we chose three and put together a list of ideal recommendations for lovers of films that mix laughter with love.

It’s not you I am

2004 – Dir: Juan Taratuto

Javier (Diego Peretti) is a surgeon in his thirties who decides to marry his girlfriend María (Soledad Villamil) and move to Miami, where she works, to continue her professional career. Shortly before boarding, Javier receives a call from María telling him that his plans are cancelled: he has fallen in love with someone else. So, he turns to his old friends and his therapist’s office to try to overcome a dramatic breakup and rebuild his love life.

Tired of living at his parents’ house, and needing to look ahead, one day he meets Julia (Cecilia Dopazo), with whom he starts dating, but when his new relationship goes from strength to strength, María calls him to tell him that she is going back to Argentina, which complicates all the progress made since they broke up.

Yes Man

2008 – Dir: Peyton Reed

Recently dumped by his wife and stuck in a dead-end job, Carl Allen (Jim Carrey) is a man who prefers to stay true to himself. As such, he always turns down every opportunity that comes his way. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he is forced to attend a self-help seminar where he is taught to say “yes” to anything.. After that event, suddenly Carl begins to say yes to everything, without thinking about the consequences.

Rest

2006 – Dir: Nancy Meyers

Iris, a journalist from London, and Amanda, an editor from Los Angeles, they try to run away from their romantic troubles by swapping houses a couple of festive weeks. Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black make up the cast of this romantic comedy from Nancy Mayers.