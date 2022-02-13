3 home remedies to eliminate dry cough

A dry cough is a sudden sound to release air and clear irritation in the throat or airways. Its causes include tobacco smoke poisoning, incorrect consumption of beverages, allergies in spring, COPD and asthma. Along these same lines, flu states can cause this reaction to be frequent. That’s why we tell you some home remedies essential to remove it immediately and improve the Health.

According to specialists, there are three types of dry cough. First of all we have the chronic cough that will last more than eight weeks; then the subacute cough that will harm health between three and eight weeks; and finally the acute cough that starts suddenly due to a respiratory condition and disappears in a matter of days. Beyond its classification, the implementation of home remedies will help relieve this reaction.

Among the solutions to dry cough that threatens the Health we found some home remedies such as gargling with salt water, as this mixture reduces phlegm. To make this preparation, you must stir half a teaspoon of salt in a cup of hot water and then gargle with the mixture in your throat for a few seconds and then spit out the remedy.

Along these same lines, specialists advise consuming probiotics. These will help boost your immune system, which is great for fighting infections that can cause a dry cough. These nutrients that will benefit your health are found in yogurt, kefir, and olives.

Photo: Pixabay

Lastly, another of home remedies that we can implement combat the dry cough is to avoid foods that could cause reflux and thus cough. Therefore, it will be essential to reduce or eliminate the intake of alcohol, caffeine, chocolate, citrus, fatty and fried foods, as well as garlic and onions. While in parallel, the intake of acetylcysteine ​​will help eliminate mucous membranes from the respiratory tract and improve respiratory health.