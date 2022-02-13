19 Celebrities tell about their sex scenes when filming

It looks sexy, but it’s really creepy.

Seeing a perfectly lit romantic scene with a good connection between two very attractive actors can be very exciting.

It’s designed with that in mind, but on set? It can be anything but that. Although that’s not to say that sometimes things don’t get hot on set, but it’s not usual.

Find out what these celebs have to say about how they work magic on set to make scenes exciting for viewers, but not so awkward for others.

Bridgerton had some of the most exciting sex scenes in recent television history. That’s thanks to the hard work of the show’s intimacy instructor, Lizzy Talbot, who put security at the forefront of these steamy scenes.

“It was really like shooting a stunt stunt. It looked real, but we had an adhesive layer on it. The angles are so… I mean, I’ve shot intimate scenes before without using any of those things. And I can’t believe how new this whole thing is, because it really was a game changer,” star Phoebe Dynevor told Harper’s Bazaar.

“We felt super safe and that meant that when we were on set, we already knew exactly what we had to do,” he continued.

“We had set it all up very specifically, so I knew exactly where his hand was going to go and when he was going to move it. So there was no room for the director to say, ‘Now I want you to do this.'”

Daisy Edgar-Jones also compared her romantic scenes in normal people with those of a stuntman’s job.

“You need more protection because it’s like a stunt where you have to do physical maneuvers that look real, like in a fight scene,” he told Net-a-Porter.

“Mentally, it’s a very vulnerable situation to put yourself in. In those moments you need to feel like you have power and control so you can feel relaxed and deliver a better performance.”

According to Lucy Hale’s experience in Pretty Little LiarsIt’s something you get used to, especially when you work with the same actor for a long time.

“I think when we first started working together we were both super nervous and made sure we were in top shape, but over time, we stopped caring,” Lucy Hale told People.

Robert Pattison also struck up a comfortable relationship with Kristen Stewart while filming breaking dawn.

“I think the more comfortable they are with each other, the more difficult it becomes to do any kind of passionate, romantic scene,” he said.

“In a way, you think, ‘I don’t want to embarrass myself in front of this person.'”

Sometimes you can get so comfortable that you can forget to take things seriously, like Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke.

“When you’ve known someone for six years and they’re your girlfriend’s best friend, and you’re also her best friend, doing a romantic scene feels unnatural, weird,” Harrington told Vanity Fair in May 2018.

“[Emilia Clarke y yo] we had to kiss, but then we would die laughing because we thought it was so ridiculous”.

Natalie Portman discovered that sometimes you can be too comfortable, like when she had to shoot a romantic scene with Mila Kunis in Black Swan.

“I didn’t really think about the fact that I had to do a sex scene with her in the movie. It was pretty awkward,” he told MTV News.

“I kind of feel like it would be easier to do it with someone you don’t know. But with that said, it was great to have a friend on set that I was able to laugh and joke with to get through it together.”

Responsibility towards your film partner is also important, said Chris Pratt when asked about his scene with Jennifer Lawrence in passengers.

“Basically, it’s your job to minimize the awkwardness, making sure there’s no one more than necessary on set, having a closed set and checking in on it periodically, and just doing whatever you can to reassure the person you’re with that everything is fine,” he said.

“Despite the sense of anxiety that comes with a scene like this, you get into it and realize there’s really nothing sexy about it. It’s just very awkward. But you know, it’s part of the acting and it’s just You do what you can to communicate with the other person and try to minimize any discomfort they may feel.

Jesse Metcalfe said preparing mentally didn’t stop him from feeling overwhelmed after shooting his first sex scene with Eva Longoria.

“In the first scene we had, where Gabriella and John have sex for the first time [en Desperate Housewives]we were rehearsing and then the director was like, ‘Okay, get out of bed, we’ve got to rearrange the set,’ and I was like, ‘I need a minute,'” she told station 106.5 in Sacramento.

Physically preparing yourself with a bunch of adhesives isn’t always helpful either, says Dakota Johnson.

“Jamie’s little bag. It wasn’t for any seductive, she is very unattractive. He was wearing that and I was wearing some kind of strapless thong with glue on it,” she told Marie Claire about her sex scenes in 50 shades.

“Maybe it wasn’t glue, but it was kind of sticky. It was basically like a silicone nipple pad, but for your private parts. And it was just sticky on the top, it wasn’t sticky at all. Also, it came off because the adhesive it wore out, so they super glued it to my body so it wouldn’t fall off. And I had to put two of them on. It wasn’t painful, I mean, it was practically nothing. But I had a certain feeling of being covered .It’s fucking weird.”

It can be difficult to manage when you’re in a relationship, noted Charlie Hunnam. “I try to be sensitive to the fact that we’re doing something intimate, but I also keep a clear boundary,” he told she.

“I’m also a germophobe. I’ve been extremely germophobic ever since I was a kid. I don’t want to kiss anyone but my girlfriend for the rest of my life.”

Most actors can agree that above anything else, this is just plain awkward. “It’s like running in the rain. There’s a certain point where you say, ‘[Palabrota]I already got wet. And as much as it bothers me, I’m not going to get less wet, so I better enjoy the feeling, “said Jon Hamm about his sex scenes in bridesmaids.

“I mean, of course it’s awkward to be in a weird thong the color of your skin bouncing on top of an actress. I’m not a small human being. I weigh at least 200 pounds and I’m 6’1″. And Wiig is like a twig, It’s very thin,” he continued.

“It’s weird and awkward at first, but then all the awkwardness fades and you’re like, Okay, let’s do this, so let’s have some fun. You know what I mean? You’re stuck in that moment and it’s something that has to happen and whose feeling isn’t going to get any better, so you better enjoy it.”

It’s hard to ignore that there are so many people around, argues Olivia Wilde.

“People imagine that it’s something really seductive and attractive, but I always laugh because it’s really like 50 people in the room,” he shared. “It’s a cycle. You stop and start again, because there is always someone who yells: ‘Can you move your hand? Can you lower your shoulder? Okay, good, like this, more'”…

Joseph Gordon-Levitt says it’s nothing like the real thing. “It’s quite a technical process,” he noted. In addition, he explained how he faced the shooting of the numerous scenes of Don Jon.

“It’s made up of a lot of little pieces. It’s not as simple as being there kissing and someone is filming.”

Rosamund Pike had more or less the same thing with her scene with Neil Patrick Harris in gone girl.

“You’re alone with a man who’s not your husband and who also has a husband… he’s in his underwear, you’re in your underwear and they’re pretending to have sex on a bed,” Pike told Huffington Post.

It’s not a pleasant conversation, Kate Winslet noted.

“It’s such a weird thing. As actors, we talk about it all the time. You can literally be tangled up in the sheets and you turn to the other actor and say, ‘What the f*ck are we doing?'” she shared.

“‘Dear mom, at work today I had a guy’s left testicle pressed against my cheek.’ Laughs.”

As Jenna Dewan-Tatum pointed out, would it be almost weird to get used to it?

“It’s never fun [rodar escenas románticas], but you get used to it, it’s weird. They, [su entonces esposo, Channing, y sus coprotagonistas de Witches of East End] They’re… like… really good friends, so it’s even more awkward,” she shared.

“‘Yeah, we had to do a romantic scene, but we were hanging out with our husbands and wives’… It’s acting, you know. It’s weird.”

“At the end of the day I’m just a human being… who does something very private in public,” he acknowledged.

“Nerves and insecurities and [todo] what I feel is part of Annalise. I can’t wish for her to get away with it all before she throws herself on top of a very attractive guy!”

Halle Berry also had to put her character at the center of conversations about her sex scene in Monster’s Ball.

“[La escena romántica] it was explicit in the minds of some people and they were not going to pay me anything. People said if I was going to do something like that, I should get a lot of money,” she recalled, explaining that she ignored the advice and instead tried to better understand the scene.

“[El dinero] It wasn’t the reason he was doing it. And I didn’t feel like it was something I was being exploited for. It was necessary for the character.”

And, as if that were not enough, Michael Douglas reminds us that people judge your work in those moments.

“The hardest thing about sex scenes is that everyone is a judge,” he said of his sex scene in Behind the Candelabra 2014, which was filmed in one take.

“I don’t know the last time someone was murdered or had their brains blown out, but everyone has had sex and probably this morning, which means everyone has an opinion on how it should be done.”

Do you think it would be awkward or exciting? What sex scenes in movies do you think had a high impact in the set? Tell me in the comments!

This post was translated from English.

