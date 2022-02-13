13 New Apple TV+ Shows You Need to Add to Your List

My God, it’s full of stars! The 2022 Apple TV+ lineup brings big names and big budgets to your TV

Apple doesn’t have the huge catalog or name recognition for its TV service, Apple TV+, but it has plenty of quality, and it looks set to continue into 2022.

In addition to some returning favorites, the 2022 Apple TV+ lineup features plenty of new shows with an all-star cast including Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken, and that’s just one show!

The service isn’t just available on Apple TV hardware – you can also stream to your iPhone, iPad or Mac and tons of smart TVs, making it an increasingly great service to subscribe to if you’re a fan of quality content.

Here are 13 new shows, coming in the next few months, that we’re really excited to see on Apple TV+.

1. SUSPECT (NOW TRANSMITTING)

Uma Thurman stars in this tense, fast-paced thriller about a high-flying businesswoman whose son is kidnapped. The really interesting thing about this is that the people accused of the kidnapping appear to be ordinary Brits. Will they be able to prove their innocence in time or are they telling the truth?

2. UNEMPLOYMENT (FEBRUARY 18)

Executive producer Ben Stiller says this workplace thriller owes a debt to The Office and Office Space, but it’s very much its own show, following a star-studded cast that includes Turturro, Arquette and Walken in a work-life balance story gone terribly wrong.

3. LINCOLN’S DILEMMA (FEBRUARY 18)

For history buffs, this four-part documentary explores the legacy of President Lincoln and the end of slavery.

4. DEAR (SEASON TWO, MARCH 4)

Emmy Award winner RJ Cutler brings a second season of spectacular biopics, with some new icons including Andre Leon Talley, Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Laird Hamilton. .

5. THE LAST DAYS OF PTOLEMY GRAY (MARCH 11)

Need to know more than “starring Samuel L Jackson”? We’re sure it’s going to be exciting: Jackson is the titular Grey, a man who sinks into dementia and discovers that there is a treatment that can restore his memories, but only temporarily.

6. WE CRASHED (MARCH 18)

Based on the hit podcast of the same name, this highly anticipated series stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the story of WeWork, the online workspace brand that was valued at $47 billion before spectacularly collapsing. What happened?

7. PACHINKO (MARCH 25)

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, Pachinko is an epic story of forbidden love, war and peace, and much more. It is told in Korean, Japanese and English and travels between Korea, Japan and America. Apple says it’s “epic in scope and intimate in tone.”

8. SLOW HORSES (APRIL 1)

This new six-episode drama brings Mich Heroon’s award-winning novels to the screen with a cast that includes Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce and Olivia Cooke. It’s MI5’s B-team, the intelligence officers whose career-derailing mistakes have sent them to the security services dump.

9. ROAR (APRIL 15)

Based on the short stories by Cecilia Ahern and executive produced by Nicole Kidman, Roar is an anthology of darkly comic feminist fable genres that takes a very unexpected approach to its subject matter.

10. THEY CALL ME MAGIC (APRIL 22)

This is a huge one for fans of Earvin “Magic” Johnson: a documentary with unprecedented access to his life both on and off the court, featuring interviews with the Magic himself, his family and an all-star lineup.

11. SHINING GIRLS (APRIL 29)

We’re particularly excited about this one: Elisabeth Moss, who excels at everything, pays off the troubled newspaper archivist in this surreal and terrifying thriller based on Lauren Beukes’ bestseller.

12. TEHRAN (SEASON TWO, MAY 6)

Award-winning Glenn Close joins the cast of this award-winning global thriller, which tells the story of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan. Rabinyan goes undercover on a dangerous mission that places her and the people around her in incredible danger.

13. FROM TIME TO TIME (MAY 20)

This bilingual, multi-layered thriller is set in Miami and explores the differences between youthful dreams and the harsh reality of adulthood when a group of college best friends experience a terrible tragedy. Twenty years later, the remaining five are brought together by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect lives at risk. The exceptional cast includes Tavira and Marina Academy Award nominees Rosie Pérez, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, multiple Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, winner of the Emmy Award Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.

