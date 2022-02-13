13 Movies About Time Travel That You Can Stream Right Now

It is one of the most beloved topics in science fiction: it has experienced a recent revitalization with loops so fashionable, although here we look beyond to review the best of the genre available in streaming. From the impenetrable classics to the latest trends, here are some time travel movies that will make you travel to the past, the future or both simultaneously.

’12 monkeys’

A modern classic that never gets old: Terry Gilliam created a perfect time travel movie, romantic but not cloying, raucous but not hysterical, full of memorable characters and that, furthermore, does not renounce the author’s very peculiar vision of the future, who has already rehearsed in other great films such as ‘Brazil’ or ‘The Zero Theorem’. Also keep an eye out for the experimental French medium-length film that inspired it, ‘La Jetée’.

‘Deja vu’

One of the best films of the last Tony Scott was this thriller with mild sci-fi elements starring his usual Denzel Washington. Here he is an agent investigating a bomb attack with the help of a team that uses a machine to manipulate time. More pyrotechnic than suggestive, its use of time travel in a typical action movie makes it especially strange and interesting.

‘Source code’

Duncan Jones looked for a few years like he was going to be the great hope of small-scale science fiction and big concepts, like his debut ‘Moon’ or this ‘Source Code’. A fantastic time travel movie disguised as a minimalist thriller with a wonderful lead couple: Jake Gyllenhaal is a government agent who relives a train bombing over and over again to try to find out who is responsible, while feeling attracted by a female passenger, Michelle Monaghan.

‘Terminators’

All the movies in the ‘Terminator’ franchise deal, to a greater or lesser extent, with the theme of time travel, but the most satisfying in that sense are the third and its incredible ending and the former and her iconic time traveler who goes into the past to protect the mother of a hero from the future and ends up becoming something else. The idea of ​​the ruthless robot from the future coming to annihilate humanity’s last hope is still as powerful as it was in its day.

‘Return to the future’

The total movie classic mainstream of time travel is the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy, with three impeccable deliveries that are devoured as one, each with its own personality, although the roundest and most iconic is indisputably the first. The delightfully perverse of its starting point (accidentally traveling to the past and having to make your parents fall in love while preventing your mother from falling in love with you) is crowned by an absolutely graceful cast and a devilishly addictive pace.

‘Edge of Tomorrow’

The first great success of time loop cinema after the friendlier ‘Trapped in Time’ (which you have on Movistar Plus+) is this film with an iron script and video game spirit. In a future invaded by aliens, an officer who has never seen combat (Tom Cruise) dies on a suicide mission, and enters a time loop that forces him to fight over and over againhaving to learn from his mistakes with a hardened special soldier (Emily Blunt).

‘predestination’

An absolute semi-unknown wonder that is inspired by an absolute classic of the stories of the genre, ‘All of you zombies’ by the great Robert Heinlein, and that is as convoluted as it is fascinating. It tells how a Temporal Agent (Ethan Hawke) embarks on an odyssey through different eras to stop a dangerous terrorist, and stumbles upon a woman whose sad story has to do with his mission. A magnificent piece of cerebral science fiction but, at the same time, funny and crazy, which is not hard to claim as one of the best genre films of the past decade.

‘The Army of Darkness’

Although it is not strictly a science-fiction movie, but Ash, protagonist of the ‘Evil Dead’ trilogy and series, travels to medieval times through magic, it is true that The entire film is an homage to one of the founding stories of time travel in literature, which is ‘A Yankee in King Arthur’s Court’ by Mark Twain. A wild and endearing adventure comedy, brimming with iconic moments such as the interaction with the Necronomicon through a spell stolen from ‘Ultimatum on Earth’ or the fantastic appearance of the army of the dead.

‘Time in your hands’

Another classic of the genre based on a no less foundational book, ‘The Time Machine’ by Herbert George Wells, and which introduces us to the inventor of a time machine (possibly one of the most representative gadgets of the subgenre, along with the Delorean of ‘Back to the Future’), which by accident he travels to a very distant future where the remaining humans are subdued by the terrible morlocks. Like all Wells’s genre novels, an allegorical and humanistic story, brimming with classic adventure, naive and without duplicity.

‘The Timecrimes’

There isn’t much science fiction made in Spain, but one of the best time travel movies is Spanish. Prone both to the reflexive paradox that abounds so much in the literary examples of the genre and to the controlled but unpredictable chaos of all Nacho Vigalondo’s films, this film by unfolding due to a time machine also plays with a curious atmosphere of giallo campestre. A jewel that gains over time and can be revisited infinite times.

‘Donnie Darko’

A film that works better the less it is understood (as evidenced by its terrible ‘Director’s Cut’ released in 2005, which explains all the mysteries and loose ends of the film with disastrous results), and where the best thing is to get carried away by its atmosphere, a mixture of an eighties teen movie and a lost episode of ‘Twilight Zone’. Richard Kelly’s debut not only tells the story of a teenager who has visions of someone in a rabbit costume manipulating him into committing a series of crimes, but the film also gets into parallel dimensional messes and even superhero origin stories. low intensity.

‘Palm Springs’

The best of all recent time loop movies that actually they use them to examine the narrative springs of drama, action or, as in this case, romantic comedy. Perfect for a double bill with ‘The Map of the Perfect Little Things’ (on Prime Video), it brings together two disenchanted people who understand at once the possibilities and limitations of infinite loops and indulge in it with cynical hedonism. very funny. Of course, it will help them to really get to know themselves… but without losing their cynicism.

‘First’

Still as challenging and convoluted today as it was in its day, ‘Primer’ is the quintessential example of extreme, cerebral time travel movies. Brimming with plot twists and abstract concepts not often seen in genre films, it’s also a kind of weird visually magnetic heist thriller in how cleverly it plays to its limitations. A very original vision of the genre that, due to its daring, has been isolated and unattainable as a total modern classic.