10 romantic movies to watch on Valentine’s Day

If this Valentine’s Day you don’t know what to do with your partner or friends, don’t worry, you can have a lot of fun enjoying the movies that Netflix offers.

So get ready to delight yourself with the content that the streaming giant has for you. But if you are undecided what to watch this February 14, we give you a list of 10 love movies that will surely not only get you more than a sigh, but also laughter, emotions and even tears.

1. “Loving”

“Loving” is a 2016 British-American drama film that tells the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, an American married couple who fled their home state of Virginia due to state laws prohibiting interracial marriage in the 1960s.

They were arrested, imprisoned and exiled. For a decade, the couple fought for their right to return home.

2. “Story of a marriage”

“Marriage Story” is a 2019 American drama film starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. It tells the story of a theater director and an actress struggling to get over their divorce, both personally and professionally; In addition, to learn to live together to achieve stability in the life of his little son.

3. “Howard’s End” This film tells the story of Ruth Wilcox, who befriends a young woman named Margaret, to whom she bequeaths her country house, Howards End. Margaret’s sister, Helen, falls in love with a Porfirius company employee who quits his job on the rash and erroneous advice of Ruth’s widower, Mr. Wilcox, whom Margaret agrees to marry. Shortly after, Helen becomes pregnant. 4. “The Holiday” “The Holiday” is a 2006 romantic comedy filmed in California and England, which stars Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz as Iris and Amanda, two women in love from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, who organize a house exchange to escape distress during the Christmas and holiday season. 5. “When we met” “When We First Met” is a 2018 romantic comedy that starred Adam DeVine, Alexandra Daddario, Shelley Hennig, Andrew Bachelor, and Robbie Amell. After spending a night with the girl of his dreams, a man has the opportunity to travel back in time and alter that night over and over until everything is perfect, at least for him.