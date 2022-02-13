▷ SPOILERS WWE SmackDown February 18, 2022 »TurnHeelWrestling • WWE and AEW news and results

We leave you with the spoilers WWE SmackDown February 18, 2022.

Tonight, WWE has held the SmackDown show on January 11, but the company has decided to record next week’s episode. In this show, Shinsuke Nakamura will put the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sami Zayn, and Goldberg and Roman Reigns will face each other before their confrontation in Elimination Chamber. Next, we leave you with the SPOILERS WWE SmackDown January 18, 2022.

Roman Reigns goes out to the ring accompanied by Paul Heyman, who gives a promo. Goldberg interrupts and they have a face to face before Elimination Chamber, although they do not hit each other.

Ricochet defeated Sheamus. After the fight, Sheamus and Ridge Holland argue and go backstage

Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and is the new Intercontinental Champion

Ivar defeated Jimmy Uso

Contract signing for the Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. Rousey attacked Flair during the segment and Naomi did the same with Sonya Deville

Some backstage segments would have been recorded that were not shown to the public

‘Dark Match’: Drew McIntrye and The Viking Raiders defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos

