Zone C | What I see through my window

Netflix’s big bet for Valentine’s Day, with a script based on the novel by a Venezuelan author, did not have the reception that the streaming giant expected. Meanwhile, from pay TV, the 20-year-old Law and Order SVU celebrates its 500 episodes with a thematic marathon, and the Venezuelan billboard is enriched with a new film by British filmmaker Kenneth Branagh

Camera

on the other side of the window

In 2019, a youth-oriented novel was all the rage on the Wattpad platform. It was about through my windowa novel written by Zulian Ariana Godoy that later became a bestseller on Amazon, Amazon Spain and publishers such as Barnes & Noble.

Last year it emerged that Netflix had acquired the literary rights, and that a film adaptation of the first volume of this saga would be made, which continues in the books. Through you Y through the rain.

The orchestra that filled the ears of fans of the trilogy hit an iceberg during its opening weekend. Readers, who praised the trailer for rescuing iconic scenes from the novel, were relentless in stating that the film omitted important facts from the novel and exaggerated the eroticism.

The truth is that Through my window resorts to the resources that hits of the genre used at the time, such as despues de or Three meters above the sky: the love between a shy and bright teenager and a troubled boy who rejects her from the start, with references to Greek mythology.

Is the film similar to the book that created it? The verdict is with the readers and viewers.

cotufeando

What do the 2022 Oscar nominees tell us?

The race to the 2022 Oscars continues without a hitch. The nominated films were an open secret, being the favorites the power of the dog with 12 nominations, dunes with 10, Bellfast Y West Side Story with 7, king richard with 6, don’t look up and the Japanese drive my car with 4.

The bet against racial discrimination and in favor of inclusion are maintained, with nominations for Will Smith and Denzel Washington in the category of Best Actor, but failing in the category of Best Actress, where there are no candidates of color.

the gucci housewhich promised to be Lady Gaga’s ticket to this category, ended up being the great forgotten of the nominations, hitting only for the line of Best makeup and hairstyle.

What will I see?

The 500 of the Special Victims Unit

Throughout 500 episodes, we have witnessed the evolution of Detective Olivia Benson in the New York Police Special Victims Unit, being one of the most complex and beloved characters in the franchise. Law and Orderproduced by Dick Wolf.

What is the secret of its permanence? Beyond the construction of emblematic characters such as detectives Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) ―Benson’s troublesome partner―, Jhon Munch (Richard Belzer) and Donal Cragen (Dann Florek), from the first seasons, or Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish ), in the most recent seasons, is a series that does not seek to be complacent, and that has exposed taboo topics in American society such as the injustice of its legal system, crimes against children, gender violence and, of course, police brutality.

From Sharon Stone, through Alec Baldwin, Cynthia Nixon, Carol Burnett and even Serena Williams, are some of the famous guests that the series has had throughout its 20 years of transmission.

Just this Sunday, February 13, at 4:00 pm, the Universal channel will broadcast a marathon with the episodes of the series directed by Juan José Campanella, so that the audience can celebrate (and prepare) for the premiere in Latin America of the episode # 500, which was carried out by this Argentine director and screenwriter.

Billboard

The return of Hercule Poirot

2022 is the year of Sir Kenneth Branagh, (the villain of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet): his film Belfast has seven nominations at the 2022 Oscar Awards, and has just released death on the nileadaptation of the novel written by the British writer Agatha Christie, which is already available on the Venezuelan billboard.

In this adaptation, Branagh swaps his role as director with that of detective Hercule Poirot, one of Christie’s most beloved by readers. Branagh is accompanied by stars like Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Annet Bening and Emma Mackey, the star of the series Sex Education, among many others.

Readers Recommendation

Cinema and Valentine’s Day

This week, I asked readers what they think is the best love movie ever made. The results did not disappoint me, because the big winner of the survey was:

one Ghost, the shadow of love (1990), where a very young Patrick Swayze is a ghost who will try to save the life of his fiancée (Demi Moore) through a medium (Whoopi Goldberg).

two Diary of a passion (2004), the story of two young people from different social classes who, although they have opposite personalities and tend to fight more often than couples therapists recommend, fight for their relationship and manage to make it work. One of the films most loved by the public, and the second most voted by the public.

3 titanica (1997), which combines the story of the most famous shipwreck in history (which claimed the lives of more than 1,500 people) with the impossible love story between a wealthy young woman, engaged in a marriage of convenience, and a man of low means. It is one of James Cameron’s highest-grossing bets, and the film that helped both Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winslet to position themselves in the Hollywood industry.

CATHERINE MEDINA | @cdmmarys

Culture journalist. Member of the Circle of Film Critics of Caracas.

Catherine Medina MarysOpinion