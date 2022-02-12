Zendaya’s new wax figure has people divided

Admittedly, celebrity wax figures can be a bit unnerving due to how realistic some of them look. However, there are also some who look terribly wrong and don’t actually resemble the celebrity with their facial features or expressions.

Who could forget the bad version of Madame Tussauds from the “Anaconda” music video by Nicki Minajor the expressionless wax figure of Ariana Grande What made fans take their frustrations out on Twitter?

Despite the intense amount of work, “around 350 hours”, according to Washington Postwhich is needed to create these wax figures, is virtually impossible to get unanimous recognition for the finished product.

Zendaya he’s the latest celebrity to have his own wax figure, and while he hasn’t publicly commented on what he thinks of the waxwork, fan reaction has been divided.

Zendaya’s new wax figure sparks internet debate

On February 9, Madame Tussauds London I present Zendaya What the latest celebrity to receive their own wax figure.

In an announcement posted on Instagram, the famed wax figure museum reimagined Zendaya in wax form, dressed in a hot pink satin pantsuit, stilettos, and diamond earrings.

The actress she has a look of disgust on her face, with her lips pursed and her eyes staring off into space. Needless to say, fans weren’t happy about the odds and made their opinions heard on Twitter and Instagram.

“They did her so bad,” one user wrote in the comments of the Instagram post, while another said Zendaya looked “more like a mix of Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj.”

Fans weighed in even more on Twitter, with one wondering why the “euphoriaShe looked like “a flight attendant.” Another user tweeted that Zendaya’s wax figure “looks like she wants to talk to the manager.”

However, not everyone was upset about the opening. “That wax figure looks almost exactly like Zendaya, I don’t know what they’re talking about,” one Twitter user responded, while another joked that Zendaya’s beauty can’t be emulated and that the museum “did its best “.

While fans were vocal in their opinions, it remains to be seen if Madame Tussauds will make some change in the figure of Zendaya.

Previously they had to remake the wax figure of Beyoncé after fans criticized the museum for “whiten” to the singer, according to Time.