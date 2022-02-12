Zendaya in her first Super Bowl 2022 ad

We never thought we’d see Zendaya selling seashells at the seasidebut here we are.

In his first Super Bowl ad, the star of euphoria she will wear a dress that can only be described as Aquata Chic. (The jeweled turquoise dress has a sea goddess vibe and is accented with shells on the bodice, which isn’t exactly the most suitable outfit for a day at the beach, but we’ll let it slide for fashion reasons. We hope the inspired models in the sirens begin to run out after this announcement hits the airwaves.

On February 9, Squarespace, the website building and e-commerce platform, revealed the full 30-second spot, which features a special appearance by André “3000” Benjamin. According to the company, the ad is inspired by the classic tongue-twister Sally Sells Seashells, in which Sally (Zendaya) wants to grow her business selling seashells.

It looks magnificent! Courtesy of Squarespace

“As a creator myself, and a Squarespace customer since 2018, I understand the importance of having an online presence that truly represents you and your business,” says Zendaya. “I was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work and create with [el director] Edgar Wright in a story told by André ‘3000’ Benjamin”.

We also have a new photo of Zendaya from the ad, which honestly should be framed.

The announcement will be broadcast live during the first quarter of the match, on Sunday, February 13.

And if you missed the test announcement, check it out here:

This isn’t Squarespace’s first Super Bowl ad—it’s the eighth time the company has run an ad during the big event. They’ve previously featured stars like Dolly Parton, Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves, so Zendaya is in great company.