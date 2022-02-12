Yae Miko already inspires a variety of fanarts prior to her arrival — Kudasai

Recently on the official site of the video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impacta special video was published to introduce the character “Yae Miko, The Devious Kitsune“, which is played by the voice actress Ayane Sakura (Yotsuba Nakano in Gotoubun no Hanayome, Ochako Urarako in Boku no Hero Academia, Nao Tomori in Charlotte). The character will be available through the gacha mechanics in the video game starting on February 16.

The video is described as follows: «The High Priestess of the Narukami Grand Shrine likes many things. She likes creative novels, tender and juicy fried tofu, and interesting people who have seen the world… Actually, she likes anything that isn’t boring. It is fortunate that all this is not lacking in the mortal world».

But we are not here to comment on the character itself, but on how quickly it has been inspiring a variety of illustrations (and some other desecration) by artists on social networks. In the case of the censored ones, we will leave the respective links for the complete image:

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC with Windows. The “Version 2.4” of the video game was released globally on January 5, while the “2.5” version It will be released on February 16. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and recorded earnings of more than 2 billion dollars in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

