WWE’s women’s division takes an important step in Saudi Arabia

WWE will present its next PPV, Elimination Chamber, next Saturday February 19 in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event has drawn attention because it will feature two women’s fights: a title defense between the RAW Sovereign Becky Lynch and Lita, and the traditional struggle within the Chamber.

Through an email sent by WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon to various media, including Planeta Wrestling, it has been confirmed that the company’s women’s division continues to take very important steps in Saudi Arabiaa place where -as is well known- ladies face too many restrictions when it comes to being able to compete:

“Good afternoon,

I am proud to share yet another milestone in what we know as the Women’s Revolution. Today, in Saudi Arabia, the first billboards with WWE female superstars were presented Becky Lynch and Hall of Famer Lita before next Saturday’s Elimination Chamber Live Premium Event at the Jeddah Superdome.

“From a hashtag that started in 2015, to the main events of WrestleMania, to the first Women’s match in Abu Dhabi in 2017 where men and women chanted “This is hope” to the first Women’s match in Saudi Arabia in 2019 where the song was simply “This is awesome” (“This is amazing”)

And now, to have our female superstars proudly displayed in landmarks for millions of people in Saudi Arabia to see is extraordinary.

Thank you to our partners in the UK and to all of you for supporting WWE and helping drive such a significant impact around the world.

(…) Happy Super Bowl weekend,

Steph.”

RAW star Liv Morgan, who will be part of the Elimination Chamber match alongside Doudrop, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki ASH, and one more participant to be confirmed, shared the images of the billboards alongside the words “WWE CONTINUES TO INFLUENCE THE WORLD”:

WWE CONTINUES TO INFLUENCE THE WORLD 🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/DfbtPBodEi — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 11, 2022

