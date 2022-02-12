Wrestlemania is probably the most special night for fans of professional wrestling. That night, the biggest superstars end or experience the high points of their greatest rivalries. Celebrities from the likes of: Roman ReignsBrock Lesnar or becky lynch they will give their best. Now AJ Styles could be clear about who his opponent will be. Do you want to know? Keep reading.

WWE would have decided the rival of AJ Styles in Wrestlemania 38

According to the prestigious American journalist Sean Ross Sapp. from Fightful Select, WWE he could have already selected the rival of the phenomenal. And from what it seems, they have fulfilled an old wish of the veteran superstar.

A few days ago, this medium published that Styles wants to face Edge in the great event, well, wish granted. According to the sources handled, confront him with Rated R Superstar It is the main option that creatives are currently considering.

Styles has stated on numerous occasions his intention to face the Canadian, with whom he claims to have great chemistry in the ring. While Edge has always shown great respect for the phenomenal.

Notably, Edge is currently without rivals. His last fight was at the event Royal Rumble, where, along with his real life wife, Beth Phoenix, they defeated The Miz and Maryse in a mixed match. So he could have said match with no problem.

Rather, Styles is scheduled as one of six contestants on the Elimination Chamber for the Championship WWE, which Bobby Lashley currently has in his hands. However, he is not among the favorites to win.

The only confrontation between the two took place the night of the Canadian’s return to Royal Rumble 2020where Edge applied a spear to Styles. Being their only joint interaction to date.

