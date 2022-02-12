WWE talents feel ignored today

WWE fans have long complained about the stories they see on the company’s programming, how their favorite wrestlers are mishandled or even ostracized. For the fighters, the situation is even worse, since they are the main victims.

fightful has revealed that morale in the WWE locker room is at the lowest point in recent years. The medium was able to speak with several talents after the Royal Rumble PPV, an event that helped reduce the already low morale in the locker room. The events of that night only increased the frustration among many fighters and led to the “exit” of Shane McMahon from the company. As we already reported from Solowrestling, many plans changed before and during the event, which led to great confusion and discomfort among the talent.

Some fighters lamented other problems within the company that apparently reached their peak. Many complained that “nothing in the show matters except for four people” and that they are not heard. Apparently, attempts to reach Vince McMahon are ignored. One fighter noted that talents are the first to be unhappy with stories and endings that don’t make sense, but their complaints are always unheeded.

It certainly seems that morale among WWE talent is not at its best. The company has also not helped in this regard, with several waves of layoffs in the last two years and with an increasing number of fighters unhappy with the direction of their characters or the use they make of them on television. It doesn’t seem like the best environment for the most important months of the year for WWE, with WrestleMania 38 just around the corner.

