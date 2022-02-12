WWE SmackDown: Sami Zayn wins the Intercontinental Championship in the recordings for February 18

Several moments ago, WWE celebrated a new episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Smoothie King Center. Following the FOX broadcasts, fans in New Orleans, Louisiana watched tapings for the February 18, 2022 episode.

Among other matches, the episode prior to Elimination Chamber 2022 featured a heads-up match for the Intercontinental Championship between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura. To the surprise of the fans present on the scene, it was “The Critic of Critics” who landed his Helluva Kick on the champion to defeat him on behalf of three.

In this way, Sami Zayn becomes the new owner of the WWE Intercontinental Championship. “The Critic of Critics” lifts this belt for the third time in his career. On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura ends a reign that began last year on Friday Night SmackDown. “The King of Strong Style” defeated Apollo Crews on the night of August 13 to lift this belt for the second time.

