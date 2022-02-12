WWE SmackDown: Ronda Rousey will return to a wrestling ring on February 19 in Saudi Arabia
Through its social networks and its website, WWE has confirmed that Ronda Rousey and Naomi will face Charlotte Flair and Natalya in Elimination Chamber 2022the company’s next pay-per-view.
The most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown ended with Charlotte Flair retaining her title against Naomi. After the match, Sonya Deville and “The Queen” took it out on “The Glow” until Ronda Rousey came to the latter’s rescue. Moments later, the company announced a team matchup between all involved to be held in Saudi Arabia. Will “Rowdy” get even with Charlotte before her title match at WrestleMania 38?
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 will take place on Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in the state of Saudi Arabia. Fans will be able to witness this event live inside the venue, or through WWE Network (Peacock in the United States) and pay-per-view. Below is the updated billboard for the show to date.
Undercard WWE Elimination Chamber 2022
Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
Elimination Chamber for a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship
Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH vs. Rhea Ripley vs. surprise fighter
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg
RAW Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita
SmackDown Tag Team Championships
The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) vs. The Viking Raiders (Ivar and Erik)
Falls Count Anywhere
Drew McIntyre vs. mad cap moss
Team Combat
Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville
