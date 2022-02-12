WWE SmackDown live February 11, 2022 Coverage and Results

From PLANET WRESTLING, WWE website, one more night with the best coverage and results of WWE SmackDown live.

In addition to informing you and always updating all the WWE resultslike every Friday we bring you closer the best coverage and live results of WWE Smackdown. We are going to narrate you live and enjoy together the entire event of the blue brand today, February 11.

THE SHOW STARTS!

We would have Sonya Deville in the foreground demanding that Rousey be punished for the attack she received last week, moments later Adam Pearce would arrive to read her a direct message from the Boss stating the following; “Your request to fine and suspend Ronda Rousey is REJECTED.” Adam also commented that by order of Mr. Mcmahon he must obey all Pearce’s orders if not Deville’s position will be at risk …

FIRST FIGHT OF THE NIGHT!

THE NEW DAY VS LOS LOTHARIOS

We have a rematch between both dumbbells again and in this edition the Mexicans would be very affectionate with a fanatic who was inside the arena where they both kissed her on the cheek, could it be good luck for the royals?

THE MEXICANS RISE! After a good fight we would have Los Lotharios as the winners of the match, the surprise face of the New Day was everything since most of the fight was dominated by Big E and Kofi however Humberto and Ángel managed to turn the situation around to show his Aztec power.

WINNERS: THE LOTHARIES

Two years of preparation

The Chief of the Table would appear next to Paul Heyman to give us an exclusive interview in which he points out that it has been two years of preparation and he is very confident about entering the Elimination Chamber in front of him, to end with the interview The Chief Tribal sends a loud and clear message to Goldberg…

NATALYA VS ALIYAH!

We would again have a heads up between two gladiators of the brand, however tonight it would be a lightning victory for Natalya since Naty applied a lethal sniper for Aliyah with a controversy included, she had no choice but to surrender, moments later the punishment continued until Xia Li arrived to help the Smackdown rookie.

WINNER: NATALYA

NEXT FIGHT!

HAPPY CORBIN VS CESARO

We will have a duel full of strength between the two, both bet everything for everything in order to take the glory this edition, we know that Corbin has been a hierarchical opponent, however, facing the Swiss Superman, anything can happen.

THE END OF THE PRESENT DAYS!, Happy Corbin rises victorious tonight after defeating Cesaro in a great contest, so far Corbin’s luck is involved since so far his incitement streak continues and he does not seem to want to leave May that mark disappear in a long time.

WINNER: HAPPY CORBIN

GOLDBERG APPEARS IN THE BLUE BRAND!

The Hall Of Famer would appear on WWE screens for an interview, in which he pointed out that his return would not be just one night; “As far as comebacks go… this one will stay.”

THE TITLE OF THE WOMEN’S DIVISION IS AT STAKE!

CHARLOTTE FLAIR (C) VS. NAOMI

Tonight we will have a title fight between NAOMI and the current Queen of the division in every way, the heiress of the Flair dynasty must take precautions since the glitter woman will seek to win the title at all costs and show “The Queen” who She is the fittest to be a champion…

The fight that was experienced was full of great maneuvers and a lot of intensity, two women giving everything to provide a good show, both sought to defend their honor and pride at any cost, however defeat is not something that many like receive, tonight Naomi did everything within her reach but unfortunately for all her fans the title remains in the hands of Charlotte Flair. After the fight, Sonya arrived to continue brutally punishing Naomi, however, Ronda Rousey came to the rescue and just when she decided to attack Deville again, Flair managed to get her out of the string and with this we said goodbye to another edition of WWE Smackdown.

WINNER: CHARLOTTE FLAIR

Thank you for dedicating a few minutes of your time on behalf of the entire Planeta Wrestling team, we appreciate your preference.

Thank you for sharing your time and enjoying this great passion with PLANET WRESTLING. Remember that you can follow us on our RRSS and here on the web so you don’t miss anything. Every day we bring you closer WWE news, videos, interviews, as well as the best coverage and live monitoring.

All the news from the world of wrestling and wrestling in PLANET WRESTLING.

Check out the WWE Funkos here! | Check out the WWE Figures here! | Check out the WWE Cutouts here! | Check out the WWE t-shirts here!