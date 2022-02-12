WWE shuffles the Edge against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38



After ending his rivalry with The Miz and Maryse, it seems that Edge has big plans ahead of WrestleMania 38. The last time we saw him was in the Royal Rumble mixed tag team match, but the fighter is expected to return before WrestleMania.

During a question and answer session at Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about the possibility of Edge facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania, to which the journalist responded by pointing out that It is a fight that WWE is considering for the great event.

Since Edge returned to the company in 2020, many fans have been waiting to see him take on AJ Styles. Their only encounter in the ring was quite brief. It was precisely the night that Edge made his return, at Royal Rumble, but “The Phenomenal One” suffered a separation of his shoulder after receiving a spear from the WWE Hall of Famer. The injury forced him to end his participation in the fight ahead of schedule.



AJ Styles has not hidden his desire to face Edge, preferably at WrestleMania. The two-time WWE Champion recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he discussed the possibility that this dream matchup could take place in Dallas. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of Sportkeeda:

“Everybody has the same guy in mind as me: Edge. And he has the same thing. Like we have the same idea. Will it happen? That is not up to us. So we’ll do what we’re asked. We just hope we get the opportunity before we both retire.”

AJ Styles will have a starting opportunity at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 19. “The Phenomenal One” will face Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and Riddle in the elimination chamber with the WWE championship on the line. It is possible that, after the Arabia event, Edge and Styles start this desired rivalry and can delight fans with a dream match in the Showcase of the Immortals.

