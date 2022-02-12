WWE could be avoiding using the word The New Day

It seems and as usual WWE continues to play with the names of talents and couples from its list of fighters. Apparently, the company would be avoiding using the word The New Day to refer to the team made up of Kofi Kingston and Big E, since the latter returned to SmackDown.



Commentators have referred to them by their individual names and not as The New Day., as they usually do. In this week’s chapter of SmackDown they fought against The Lotharios again, but this time they were defeated by this couple, who seem to have a great push, as they have increased their participation during the most recent broadcasts.

For the moment, No pronouncement has been known regarding this change, Nor does he know if it will be a temporary decision or the name of The New Day will be permanently removed. However, it is also possible that the determination is related to the absence of Xavier Woods, a talent who has been out of action due to injury, but who is expected to return very soon according to his recovery schedule.



Even the novelty of this change with The New Day is noted in the title of their match summary. against Los Lotharios on the WWE YouTube channel:

