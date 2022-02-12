WWE 2K22 shows the first trailer for the Undertaker Immortal Pack

2k has released the first trailer for the Immortal Undertaker Pack which will be included in the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K22. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a season pass for all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyLEGEND Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited edition WWE SuperCard content.

“This pre-order bonus IS DIFFERENT!” 2K wrote on Twitter. “The #WWE2K22 Undertaker Immortal Pack includes three additional versions of The UndertakerMyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, plus MyFACTION perks and bonuses.”

The Deluxe Edition will be available on March 8, 2022, three days before the official launch. Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade 96 Rey Mysterio Pack. The Deluxe Edition will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in physical and digital format, and for PC in digital format.

Players who book the Standard Edition and the Cross-Gen Digital Pack will also receive the Immortal Undertaker Packwhich includes three additional Undertaker characters, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, plus MyFACTION perks and bonuses, including an Undertaker MyFACTION logo card, an Undertaker wallpaper card for MyFACTION, and an Undertaker name card. Undertaker MyFACTION.

2K will release additional communications on WWE 2K22 in the coming weeks, including more detailed information on modes, specific game features, Superstars roster, and much more. For more information on WWE 2K22visit wwe.2k.com, become a fan on Facebook, follow the game on Twitter and Instagram, or subscribe on YouTube.

