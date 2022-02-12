World anger against Russia increases after the case of figure skater Kamila Valieva

The positive in the anti-doping control of the Russian figure skater Kamila Valievaahead of their dazzling team gold at the Winter Games, cast doubt on the 15-year-old’s Olympic future and reignited global anger on Friday over Moscow’s record of drug intervention.

But the Kremlin, already facing Western diplomatic wrath due to the concentration of troops near Ukraine, he was also defiant on the sports field and described the Valieva case as a “misunderstanding”.

“Raise your head, you are Russian,” urged the government spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. “Go with pride and beat everyone”.

The teenager had become the first woman on Monday to perform a quadruple jump at the Olympicswinning gold in team figure skating with the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

However, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said he had tested positive for the banned heart drug Trimetazidine in a urine sample collected by Russian authorities on December 25although confirmation did not arrive until this week.

Valieva has to compete again on Tuesday in the women’s singles event. By then, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) should rule on his case from a closed boardroom on the second floor of a Beijing hotel.

Valieva is one of the Olympic athletes youngest to test positive.

Many fans and other athletes were furious at how Valieva came to have a banned drug in her system, blaming coaches, doctors and authorities.

“It’s a shame, and responsible adults should be banned from sport forever“said the great German figure skater Katarina Witt. “What they knowingly did to him, if true, cannot be surpassed in inhumanity and brings infinite tears to my athlete’s heart.”

“Honest” medal?

Russian athletes are already competing in Beijing as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) –without its flag or national anthem– due to sanctions imposed in the past for state-sponsored doping.

The latest controversy erupted when a Swedish testing lab reported Tuesday that Valieva’s sample had come back positive, the day after she stunned the world at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

He questions why there was such a delay between his test and the result, which allowed him to travel to Beijing.

The President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakovsaid Valieva’s test could have been deliberately delayed to coincide with the final of the team competition.

The ROC said it was taking extensive steps to protect its athletes and keep a gold “honestly” cattle, added that Valieva’s tests were negative before and after December 25.

In an Instagram post depicting Valieva as an angel, the ROC urged fans to show their support for “a very young, fragile and lovely girl” as she “faced the toughest test” of her life.

Russia’s own anti-doping agency RUSADA imposed a provisional suspension on Valieva after Tuesday’s result, and lifted it a day later on appeal. RUSADA said she was investigating her support team and attributed the delay in results to COVID-19 cases in the Swedish laboratory, the TASS news agency reported.

With your reputation for impartiality at stakethe International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Skating Union (ISU) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have said they will ask the CAS to reinstate the suspension.

“We have a 100% anti-doping policy,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.

keep skating

Valieva, dressed in a navy blue sweatshirt and black leggings under padded shorts, he skated again in practice on Friday afternoon.

The controversy has delayed the medal ceremony for the team event, in which the United States and Japan await after taking the silver and bronze positions. Canada was fourth.

Travis Tygart, head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), expressed sympathy for Valieva, but said that your country could use new laws to persecute those around her.

“Clean athletes deserve better, and this poor young lady deserves better,” he told Reuters. “She is being torn apart (by doping) in addition to being abused by the Russian state system.”

Former WADA deputy chief Rob Koehler said world bodies tasked with eradicating doping are to blame for being too lenient with Russia in the past.

“By not banning Russia for four years, there was no need or desire for a cultural change on the part of the Russian authorities,” he said. “WADA, IOC and TAS favored the power and influence of Russian sport over clean sport“.

Reuters