Wolf? This is the name Kylie Jenner chose for her second child

It was a little over a week ago when the second son of Kylie Jenner and your partner, Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old model announced the news through her Instagram account, where she posted a photo of her hand holding the newborn’s.

“2/2/22”, wrote the socialite along with the publication shared on the social network that adds more than 310 million followers.

Ten days after this publication, Kylie Jenner decided to reveal through the same social network the name that her second son will bear with Travis Scott, who is really called Jacques Webster.

In this way, in a story with a totally black background, he wrote the name they chose for the baby: Wolf Webster.

Wolf? This is the name Kylie Jenner chose for her second child | Getty Images

In this way Wolf (“Wolf”, in Spanish) became the fourth member of the Jenner-Webster family, who was born one day after the birthday of his sister Stormi, who is already 4 years old.

