Wolf? This is the name Kylie Jenner chose for her second child

It was a little over a week ago when the second son of Kylie Jenner and your partner, Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old model announced the news through her Instagram account, where she posted a photo of her hand holding the newborn’s.

“2/2/22”, wrote the socialite along with the publication shared on the social network that adds more than 310 million followers.

Ten days after this publication, Kylie Jenner decided to reveal through the same social network the name that her second son will bear with Travis Scott, who is really called Jacques Webster.

In this way, in a story with a totally black background, he wrote the name they chose for the baby: Wolf Webster.

In this way Wolf (“Wolf”, in Spanish) became the fourth member of the Jenner-Webster family, who was born one day after the birthday of his sister Stormi, who is already 4 years old.

read also



Kylie Jenner became the youngest billionaire in history







The Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume Everyone Was Talking About Over The Weekend





You have to remember that it was in April 2017 the first time Kylie was related to Travis, her current partner. Both were then seen at the Coachella Festival and, months later, they became parents of her first daughter.

In September 2019, the couple faced a love break and, after spending the covid-19 pandemic quarantine together, in September 2021 it was confirmed that they were expecting their second child, who was born earlier this month.