Will Smith reinvents The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air song at the Super Bowl

Will Smith continues to give wings to the reboot of The prince of Bel Air. The protagonist of the original series, now the producer of this reinvention, warms up for the superbowlwhere fiction will promote its premiere, scheduled precisely for next February 13 in Peacock.

The actor, producer and singer is the protagonist of a particular spot in which he covers the mythical theme that sounded at the head of the 90s series.

Smith appears singing the new version of the main theme of the series from the living room of his house. From there, and through a remote connection, she performs together with other artists and musicians, interpreting a unique revision of the popular theme playing various instruments such as the accordion and combining different musical styles.

This reinvention, which will star Jabari Banks in the role of young Will and in which Will Smith himself serves as executive producer, is inspired by a short film by the writer and director morgan cooper that went viral in 2020 in which he imagined what the series would have been like if it were a drama instead of a sitcom. This version caused such a sensation on the net that it made Will Smith himself curious, who decided to support this adaptation.

“Set in the U.S Bel-Air is the drama version of the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, with hour-long episodes that build on the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the Bel-Air mansions. From a new perspective, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the conflicts, emotions and biases inherent in this story that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still offering nods to the original series. ” reads the official synopsis.

In addition to directing and co-writing the new series, Cooper is also an executive producer alongside Smith while TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson serve as showrunners.

