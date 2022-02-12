Will Smith recreates the theme song for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Halftime

Recently Will Smith shared a video on his official Instagram account in which rap again the iconic main theme of The prince of rap in Bel-Airthis to promote Bel Airthe remake of the Serie that launched him to stardom.

What is this remake about?

“Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series ‘Bel-Air’ reimagines the beloved comedy ‘The Fresh Prince of Rap’ through a dramatic new take on the complicated journey of Will from the streets of West Philly to the mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will wields the power of second chances as he navigates the conflicts, emotions, and prejudices of a world very different from the only one. he has known”, says the official synopsis.

Watch the trailer for the series here:

Who is the main actor in this remake?

Jabari Banks will be in charge of personifying Will Smitha young man who, after being attacked by a gang of Philadelphiahis mom decides to send him to The Angels with his uncle in the prestigious Bel-Air.

When does Bel-Air premiere and where will it air?

From this February 13 the first episode of Bel-Air will be available on the platform streaming peacock, for the United States. However, it is still unknown when can be seen in Latin America.

What role did Will Smith play with this remake?

Will Smith is the producer on this remake. The idea came about after film director Morgan Cooper uploaded a trailer to Youtubein which he showed The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a Drama. All of this inspired Will Smith.

Incidentally, in addition to steer Y cowrite the new series, Cooper It is also, Executive producer alongside Smith while T. J. Brady Y Rasheed Newson act as showrunners.

The trailer made by Morgan Cooper

Will Smith rapping the iconic theme of the series

