Will Smith recreates song from ‘The Prince of Rap’ with funny video for Super Bowl 2022

Undoubtedly Will Smith He started 2022 off on the right foot with his various nominations, including an Oscar, as well as the upcoming premiere of The Fresh Prince of Rap reboot, Bel-Air. And now, the protagonist of the original series and producer of the new version warms up for the Super Bowl, where it will promote its premiere scheduled for this February 13 in Peacock.

The actor, producer and singer is the protagonist of a particular commercial in which covers the mythical theme that sounded in the introduction of the series of the nineties.

Smith appears singing the new version of the main theme of the series from the living room of his house. From there, and via remote connection, perform together with other artists and musicians They perform a unique revision of the popular theme playing various instruments such as the accordion and combining different musical styles.

This reinvention, which will star Jabari Banks in the role of young Will and in which Will Smith himself serves as executive producer, is inspired by a short film by writer-director Morgan Cooper that went viral in 2020 in which he imagined what the series would have been like if it were a drama instead of a sitcom. This version caused such a sensation on the net that it made Will Smith himself curious, who decided to support this adaptation.

Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is the drama version of the ’90s sitcom The Prince of rapwith one-hour episodes of duration that depart from the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philly to the mansions of Bel-Air.

“From a new perspective, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the conflicts, emotions and biases inherent in this story that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still offering nods to the series original,” reads the official synopsis.

In addition to directing and co-writing the new series, Cooper is also an executive producer with Smith while TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson serve as showrunners.

PJG