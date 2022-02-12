Will Lost Ark come to consoles? PS4, PS5 and Xbox

If you’re wondering about a Lost Ark console release, you will most likely have to keep asking yourself. Smilegate didn’t comment definitively on the prospect of Lost Ark on consoles at some point in the future, but for the global release outside of Korea, the developer is focusing entirely on PC.

It’s not too dissimilar to Amazon Games’ other MMO, New World, though Smilegate’s track record suggests there’s hope for some sort of port, even if it’s not necessarily for console.

Is Lost Ark PC only?

Yes, for now at least. On the game’s FAQ page, the developers included the same question: “Will it be PC only?” and provided the short answer “Yes, Lost Ark is only available on PC.”

For now, you will have to play Lost Ark through Steam. Be sure to link your Steam account to Twitch to claim the first round of Lost Ark Twitch Drops as well.

Will Lost Ark ever happen on console?

It’s possible. Smilegate didn’t write it off completely, and several of its previous games were released on console. Final Assault released for PC and PS4 in 2019, for example, and CrossfireX is planned for Xbox One and Xbox Series.

The difference, obviously, is the effort it takes to port Lost Ark to other consoles. Smilegate would need dedicated servers to run it and integrate online features with PlayStation and Xbox. It’s a considerable amount of extra work and cost, especially when you consider that Lost Ark has already been around on PC for a few years in other countries.

Again, it doesn’t completely rule out a Lost Ark console port, but it seems unlikely, at least for a few years.

