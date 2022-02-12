Why is it said that Juan Reynoso will resign from Cruz Azul after the arrival of Jaime Ordiales

Juan Reynoso would have presented his resignation from the technical direction of Cruz Azul after the return of Jaime Ordiales to the executive presidency (Photo: José Méndez/EFE)

The untimely movements in the leadership of La Noria have triggered a series of reactions that could affect the team’s sporting performance. John Reynosowho was one of the most relevant architects to obtain the ninth star, would be one of the dissatisfied with the arrival of Jaime Ordiales to the executive presidency. Even when confirming the change, The Peruvian coach would have submitted his resignation from the position.

One day before facing the duel corresponding to matchday 5 against Rayos del Necaxa, sources close to the club confirmed that the helmsman would have expressed his disagreement with the departure of Jaime Ordiales. In the same way, he communicated his decision not to continue in charge of the technical direction of the celestial and He resigned before the administrative body.

The rumors gained strength during the morning of February 11, as some journalists reported Reynoso’s absence from practice at La Noria. The helmsman showed up minutes later and joined the task force. However, it was speculated meeting with the rest of the management and administrative body, where he made known his disagreement with the return of Ordiales.

Jaime Ordiales will occupy the executive presidency of Cruz Azul (Photo: Twitter/@FABIANESTAY10)

the sniper of Record He was one of the characters who ensured the version of events in La Noria. However, the information was also supported by the journalist from Fox SportsDavid Espinosa, as well as Adrián Esparza Otero from TUDN. And it is that the relationship between Juan Reynoso and Jaime Ordiales has not been the most cordial since the Peruvian ended the drought of titles that devastated the club for more than 23 years.

Hours after the first versions, the sources assured that the directors did not accept the resignation of the Peruvianalthough Engineer Víctor Velázquez Rangel, president of the Board of Directors of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, informed him of the disposition of Jaime Ordiales to reach an agreement. In fact, one of the first issues he tackled as CEO was the Reynoso continuity.

“I think we have to give continuity to what started, I think it’s starting fine. There are four dates and the team is there at the top. I see Juan (Reynoso) and his coaching staff well. Since he arrived, everyone has been playing, plus the new ones who arrived, so I know the capacity and potential that the team has. We will have to prove it now day by day on the pitch”declared in an interview for TUDN.

After four dates of Grita México Clausura 2022, Cruz Azul has remained in third place overall (Photo: Twitter/@CruzAzul)

According to various versions, when Robert Dante Siboldi left the coaching position after being eliminated by the Pumas of the National University in the Guard1anes 2020, Ordiales and Dávila had a disagreement. And it is that the husband of Pati Chapoy insisted on the arrival of Reynoso to the bench, so Hugo Sanchezwho was the candidate of the current executive president, was left out of the position.

Until now, the club has not issued any statement in this regard to corroborate or deny the versions. In fact, the team is training to play the fifth game of the tournament against the Rayos del Necaxa at the Azteca Stadium. Although the players have done a good job of staying at the top of the table, the sudden changes could change the course of their aspirations.

The institution welcomed him as “the one who took us to the Ninth”, however, the return of Jaime Ordiales was harshly criticized by the fans and experts. Given the good administration that he had directed Alvaro Davilahis departure raised suspicions for reasons unrelated to sports originating in the Cooperative.

