Why is “A Place Called Notting Hill” the best romantic comedy ever? – TV show – 02/12/2022

You have to be —said with all due respect— of a high-end strength not to get excited when, almost at the end of A place called Notting Hill, Julia Roberts blurts out a “I’m just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her” to the naughty Hugh grant so as not to feel a squeeze (is there such a word?) in the heart. Or at the very end, when he retorts her by declaring her love for him by bursting into a press conference and she sends him a ticket four with the most beautiful smile in the world.

To those two moments, each one could add a personal favorite. There are so many: the secret garden in London, the interview for the movie, dinner with friends, anything that includes Spike (like when he is in his boxers in front of the world press, great scene). Like one of those few good things in life, it has everything and everything in its proper place.

It could be said that this explains the permanence of A place called Notting Hill in the collective imagination. That would be evidenced by the fact that it appears on cable, that it is in streaming and that it appears as a perfect Valentine’s Day date as proposed by the Movie this Monday the 14th. For those in love with a budget, it sounds like a good complement to a romantic dinner. , if you’ll excuse this matchmaker thing that won the paragraph.

It is equally convenient to clarify that permanence is not a fixed rule: there are things that had everything in its place and that nobody remembers, and true crap that there are those who consider them classics.

A place called Notting Hill —the name with which it was released in Uruguay was released in July 1999 at the Trocadero and MovieCenter Portones theaters— it has nothing in particular and is a traditional rom-com (abbreviation of the anglicized romantic comedy) that in the 90s had a British air, the face of Hugh Grant and the friendliness of Julia Roberts or Andie McDowell. Some of those stories are Richard Curtiswho modernized the old classic model, gave it a London hue and, along the way, delivered some of the movie favorites of the last century with Four Weddings and a Funeral, A Place Called Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary Y Really love.

They are based, appropriately, on the romantic misunderstandings of an uneven couple, surrounded by the understanding camaraderie of a group of friends, a funny character, a couple of misunderstandings and a final kiss. Nothing more simple and at the same time charming.

Written by Curtis and directed by roger mitchellin A place called Notting Hill there is William Thacker (Grant), a nice guy, somewhat damaged by a bad relationship, who lives with the worst roommate (Rhys Ifans like Spike’s divine) and who owns a travel bookstore in the picturesque London neighborhood that gives the film its title.

One day Anna Scott, a Hollywood star armed with self-references by Roberts herself, enters the premises. To him, it seems charming, something that had already happened to the public when in the credits we saw it over Elvis Costello’s version of “She”, a classic that must have accompanied countless dances of the bride and groom at wedding parties all over the world. world.

She finds him so nice, so far from her world and so different from her actor boyfriend (Alec Baldwin) that she dares to live a romance of those of a movie. The paparazzi and a misunderstanding shake the relationship, but after the storm comes one of the happiest endings in movie history.

Roberts and Grant are a perfect cinematic couple. Romantic comedy was her specialty, who at the time (and it is mentioned in A place called Notting Hill) was the highest paid actress in the world. She had been in some of the best examples of the genre in the 1990s including Pretty Woman Y My best friend’s Wedding. The same year that A Place Called Notting Hill released runaway bride, the one with Richard Gere which is a bit relegated compared to those, but it made me want to see it.

Grant had been building his standard character, that of a clumsy lover as he showed in Four Weddings and a Funeral. Here he repeats some clumsiness and he looks, really, charming.

With material this effective, Mitchell’s direction can be a bit routine, but he knows how to handle himself in the areas that a popular comedy needs. Just a montage of time going through the neighborhood fair and the tracking shot at the end are noticeable, but they are good traditional scenes.

But you’re not going to see smart shots in a movie like A place called Notting Hill. All he wants to see is a love story. One of those that are pure fantasy but that can be used to shake the hand of the companion (the one for the evening, the one for life), give him a smile and get carried away by the true magic of cinema: giving us a lot of unforgettable moments.

And in that, no one can beat him.