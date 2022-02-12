Why does Armando Manzanero appear in the credits of a song by (Kan) Ye? – The financial

Searching for song information impossible, Ye, on different streaming platforms, Armando Manzanero is credited as one of the composers. How why?

Let’s go by parts: the credit in the theme of the American rapper is related to Are we a couplea song composed by Manzanero, who recorded it in 1968.

This piece is one of the most important in the Mexican composer’s career, and has been performed by artists such as Luis Miguel, Andrea Bocelli and Cristina Aguilera.

Thanks to the success it had since its launch, it was translated and adapted into English by Sid Wayne (who also appears in the credits of the Kanye West song). The name of his version was It’s Impossiblewhich is also the phrase that replaces the chorus of the original version.

Indeed, the choir It’s Impossiblewhich belongs to the adaptation of Sid Wayne, is performed in Ye’s songwhere Twista, Keyshia Cole and BJ collaborate.

This type of performance is known in music as an interpolation.

– Credits of the song ‘Impossible’ by Kanye West (Spotify)

In accordance with songtrustmusic publishing management company, interpolation “refers to when a piece of music is recreated on a new recording and is intended to sound exactly the same as the original recording. Instead of literally copying and pasting a piece of a recording, you are playing and re-recording the underlying composition on a new record.” This concept differentiates the interpolation of a sample.

So, the reason why Armando Manzanero is credited as author in impossibleby Kanye West, it’s due to the interpolation of the line you originally created for Are we a couple.

impossible was released in 2006 through UMG Recordings and was part of the soundtrack of the film Mission Impossible IIIstarring Tom Cruise.

And what did Manzanero think of the English version of Somos Novios?

The musician declared in the Argentine program has the wordin 2013, that he was very grateful to Sid Wayne, and that he gave him 50 percent of the profits for It’s Impossiblewhen the American composer was entitled to 35 percent.

In those years there were rumors of a trial for plagiarism around the songs, which the composer denied on the television program.

It’s Impossible It was performed by Elvis Presley and Perry Como in the 1970s.