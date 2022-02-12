Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split 20 years ago?

One of the most notorious romances not only in Hollywood but worldwide, it has been that of Jennifer López and Ben Affleck. Celebrities make up one of the most mediatic couples of the moment.

The love story of the Diva from the Bronx and the American actor began during the filming of the film Gigli. The chemistry they needed on stage, went to real life. In 2003, JLo divorced Cris Judd, and she subsequently went public with her relationship with Ben Affleck, although several media outlets had previously speculated on it.

At that time, everything seemed to be going great, they were so in love that, in fact, they got engaged, but some time later and to everyone’s surprise, the celebrities canceled all the preparations for the marriage, three days before the celebration. That wedding was one of the most anticipated throughout Hollywood. “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously considering hiring three separate ‘fake girlfriends’ at three different locations, we realized something was wrong. We began to notice that the spirit of what was going to be the happiest day of our lives was at risk.” Ben Affleck said in an interview. Then they announced their final breakup.

The celebrities began dating in 2002, but two years later, they called off their engagement. This was the reason. Photo: Getty

This is the reason why Ben Affleck and JLo ended their relationship 20 years ago

In 2004, they decided to go their separate ways. Jennifer López married Marc Anthony that same year and in 2005, Ben Affleck also married Jennifer Garner, mother of his children.

Many netizens who were completely perplexed by the news began to wonder Why did you break up? The protagonist of Batman later assured that the press was very “cruel” with Jennifer Lopez and that she constantly received malicious comments. “My relationship with Jennifer Lopez turned out to be that tabloid story at the time that business grew exponentially. People were terribly mean to her: sexist, racist. Ugly and vicious things were written about her in a way that if you wrote her now you would literally be fired from her.”

According to the actor, the media had a lot to do with them making the decision to cancel their engagement and end their relationship. “I would say that the media attention was almost fifty percent of what destroyed our relationship. The idea that people hate you and they hate you if you’re with someone, and that being together is poisonous and ugly and toxic and it’s something that none of us wants to be a part of.” mentioned in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

