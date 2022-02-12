who he is, powers, enemies, the history of his hammer and much more

Thor Odinson, god of thunder, is a superhero of the race of the Asgardians, beings so powerful that they have been worshiped as gods By humans. Son of Odin, father of all, and of fire haira mutant avatar of the powerful Phoenix Force, has a brash and somewhat irresponsible demeanor.

For this, his father punishes him by sending him to Earth (Midgard for the Asgardians) with his memory erased and the identity of a disabled doctor named Donald Blake.

After learning the value of caring for others and being humbled by his injury, regained his powers and became a pivotal superhero from Marvel.

Superpowers

Half Asgardian and half mutant, he’s practically a god. That gives you:

Super strength speed, intelligence, etc.

speed, intelligence, etc. Longevity . He’s not immortal, but he ages so slowly, it looks like it.

. He’s not immortal, but he ages so slowly, it looks like it. Flight . Even without her hammer, yes.

. Even without her hammer, yes. Control of energies and elements. Especially the storm. This can also be done with or without a hammer.

And I could make an endless list, because has displayed almost any superhuman abilitywhich leads to a key question, which geeks have been made since the beginning of time.

Is Thor the most powerful of the Avengers?

This is a common question and, looking back at the history of the comics, The answer is yes.

Others claim that it is actually the Hulk, while a more minority sector defends that it is the Scarlet Witch or even Doctor Strange. No kidding and more with the recent direction of the character, where Galactus’s helmet is as a trophy in Asgard after loading it.

What’s more, Captain America himself acknowledges that he is the most powerful from them.

Thor’s hammer

If there is a weapon that has always been linked to Thor, it has been his powerful square-headed hammer, with a short handle wrapped in brown leather, ending in a cord.

This has had several origins in the comics and the first copied that of Norse mythology. Loki makes a bet with the dwarf Eitri that he is not capable of forging the greatest treasures ever seen, but when Loki sees that he is, he transforms into an insect that stings him, distracts him and the handle of the hammer remains. short. Even so, Loki loses and the hammer is granted to Thor by Odin when he proves he is worthy.

Before that, Odin gives him additional powers and, above all, his main characteristic is reflected in the engraving on one side: “Whoever wields the hammer, if he is worthy, will have the power of Thor”.

Later its origin will be reinvented, being created from the core of a star and, in the comic mighty thorfrom a galaxy-sized storm trapped in a block of Uru, the mythical stuff it’s made of.

Among other things, Thor’s hammer returns to his hand when he throws it, opens dimensional portals, controls the elements and can even travel through time.

only the vibranium (the metal that Captain America’s shield is made of) resists him.

What is Thor’s hammer called?

Exactly like the one in Norse mythology, Mjölnir, which is sometimes written without the umlaut.

Why is Captain America able to lift Thor’s hammer?

Basically, because, as the inscription on the hammer says, he is worthy of it because of his irreproachable character. Or as Thor said when he first picked it up in the comics (Thor number 390, April 1988) “pure in heart and noble in mind”.

It was quite an event, also reflected in the movies, but the truth is that, since the ban was opened, many others have raised the hammer. From Iron-Man, to Loki, Red Hulk or even Magneto. So now you see what’s left.

Enemies

Thor has a whole gallery of enemies among which are the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe. After all, it’s what it takes against a near-omnipotent superhero.

Among its main antagonists are:

Loki : How not. Thor’s half-brother is a master of deception and his main enemy. They have had bitter fights, under which is the fact that, deep down, they love each other as brothers they are.

: How not. Thor’s half-brother is a master of deception and his main enemy. They have had bitter fights, under which is the fact that, deep down, they love each other as brothers they are. Hello : Goddess of death and queen of Hel, in the comics she is the daughter of Loki.

: Goddess of death and queen of Hel, in the comics she is the daughter of Loki. the midgard serpent : another daughter of Loki. In Ragnarok it was written that she and Thor would kill each other.

: another daughter of Loki. In Ragnarok it was written that she and Thor would kill each other. Surtur : The fire demon and the ultimate destroyer for the Asgardians.

: The fire demon and the ultimate destroyer for the Asgardians. hat: The butcher god, hunter and murderer of other gods. One of the most recent villains, antagonist of the film Thor: Love and Thunder.

There are many more, like Enforcer, Mangog or Mephistomany times beings similar to gods or demons, because if not, Thor dispatches them with the little finger.

allies

Thor’s main allies are, without a doubt, The Avengers, of which he is a founding member. However, despite a close relationship with Iron-Man and Captain America, he is often absent for extended periods.

Throughout the history of comics, Thor has fought alongside almost all Marvel superheroes, but some of the characters that have helped him the most are:

Balder : Thor’s half brother and another powerful Asgardian.

: Thor’s half brother and another powerful Asgardian. Beta Ray Bill : That, in the 80s, he defeated him in the right to wield the hammer, but ended up returning it to Thor. wield the hammer stormbreaker and has fought many times on Asgard’s side.

: That, in the 80s, he defeated him in the right to wield the hammer, but ended up returning it to Thor. wield the hammer stormbreaker and has fought many times on Asgard’s side. Silver SurferMostly, due to Thor’s various encounters with Galactus.

On top of that, she’s had allies with whom she’s gotten to more than fight side by side, which brings us to…

Who have been Thor’s partners

Tall, blond, almighty… Thor is, without a doubt, an object of desire and has had a few relationships in the Marvel universe.

Jane Foster : Human and Thor’s most prominent girlfriend. She nurses in the comics, she meets him when she goes to work assisting Dr. Donald Blake, Thor’s secret identity.

: Human and Thor’s most prominent girlfriend. She nurses in the comics, she meets him when she goes to work assisting Dr. Donald Blake, Thor’s secret identity. lady sif : Asgardian with fighting abilities similar to Thor’s, she has been for thousands of years in the heart of the god, but has been constantly relegated in favor of others less deserving.

: Asgardian with fighting abilities similar to Thor’s, she has been for thousands of years in the heart of the god, but has been constantly relegated in favor of others less deserving. Lovely: A powerful witch who, at first, seduces Thor with spells and tricks, but they end up falling in love for real.

In addition to them, Valkyrie, Brunhilda (another Valikiria) and the most recent of all, she hulk. Yes really.

The most outstanding events of his life

Thor has been, without a doubt, one of the heroes who has been most involved in events of a cosmic scale that have resonated throughout the Marvel universe. Some of the most prominent are the following.

Thor is one of the founders of The Avengers, a fact that occurs when some of the most powerful superheroes must come together to stop a Hulk manipulated by Loki.

Thor has had various secret identities and merging with them, while making him empathetic to human problems, also causes him problems. On a certain occasion, The Infinity Watch, Thanos and Doctor Strange team up to restore Thor to his sanity.

Thor’s escalation in power is unstoppable in the comics. Thor accepts the throne of Asgard after the death of Odin, also getting his powers and being a kind of god who would dominate the earth for 200 years. As always happens in Marvel, a trip back in time fixes the mess.

Thor loses the ability to lift the hammer after Nick Fury whispers something in his ear that we are not going to reveal to you. Jane Foster, his great love, will wield Mjölnir and he will have his powers.

Some trivia about Thor that you probably don’t know

Just in case you were left wanting more, here are some curious details of the character.

Thor first appeared in issue 83 of the comic Journey Into Mysteryin 1962 . It was created by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee and Larry Lieber and was an instant hit.

. It was created by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee and Larry Lieber and was an instant hit. In the comics, Thor has two goats as pets called Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, who pull their cart. In Norse mythology, their names are Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjóstr.

called Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder, who pull their cart. In Norse mythology, their names are Tanngrisnir and Tanngnjóstr. Loki turned his older brother into a frog once. And Thor, as a frog, participated in a rat vs. frog war in Central Park . Marvel comics stuff.

. Marvel comics stuff. Thor’s family drama never ends. In fact, has another brother named Atum, who swallows the gods like nothingto acquire his powers.

As you can see, the character of Thor goes a long way, and we have barely scratched the surface. His constant family moves and his increasing power make Thor the superhero candidate to destroy the Marvel Universe the day they want to bolt him once and for all. Back in the year 3,500 or so.