When María Félix rejected a priceless jewel from a king

Anecdotes in the life of Maria Felix They are still amazing and it is that more than one man was petrified with the beauty of the diva of the Golden Age, even kings from all over the world.

Farouk of Egypt He was a king who was in power for several years and although many do not believe it, he fell in love with the beauty of María Félix whom he invited to Cairo and gave her the diadem of Nefertari herself, but the Doña refused.

And it is that the powerful man gave it to her in exchange for spending a night with him, but María Félix refused, making it clear that this was not going to dazzle her.

Despite being a materialistic and frivolous woman because that is how her personality was described, the Mexican actress got what she wanted with the sweat of her brow, because she did not let herself be hooked by powerful men.

Maria Félix rejected the unseemly proposal of the king / Instagram

Although the beautiful woman had everything she wanted in her youth, she always left herself to be desired, making it clear that playing with men was a hobby for her.

Until the last years of her life, the artist always remained a true lady, that is, she never let anyone disrespect her.

It is worth mentioning that María Félix, despite having died several years ago, is still an important legend in the Mexican film industry.

