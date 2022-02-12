When and where to see Matchday 5 match?

The Machine and the Rays arrive at the meeting with changes in the presidency and the bench, respectively.

Cruz Azul has the task of proving that long pants problems should not affect the field and less when those led by Juan Reynoso march as one of the leaders of the General Table of the Liga MX this Clausura 2022.

The Cementeros receive Necaxa in matchday 5 duel and the appointment will be at the Azteca Stadium this Saturday. The hidrocálidos also arrive with a change in the technical direction, welcoming Jaime Lozano, so it could not be an easy match since the home team will seek to show that nothing affects them and the visitors that the changes have been for the better after the arrival of Jimmy in search of a triumphant debut.

The Machine has not lost at home since February 2018. In the last three matches, the Celestes have been victorious. While the last time the Blues thrashed was in someone else’s yard, in 2009. It should be noted that Jaime Lozano returns to Liga MX. Jimmy wore the colors of La Maquina from 2007 to 2010 where he played 90 games and scored 15 times.

As for reinforcements, Reynoso could have a full squad for the first time, since Ángel Romero and Iván Morales already have work visas in order. The numbers that will carry The number of footballers Ángel Romero is 9 and Iván Morales is 20.

