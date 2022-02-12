WhatsApp will implement 3 blue dots in its chats for this reason

WhatsApp —from Meta— is one of the applications that is constantly updated for better performance for its users and it is not surprising since the messaging application, complementary to Facebook and Instagram, is one of the most used in the world. Now, the full app add one more check mark in your chatand here we tell you what the reason is.

A few years ago, WhatsApp implemented blue checkmarks in its chats that indicated whether the message that was sent had been received (grey) and read (blue). This feature brought with it some split comments, but noor there was a reverse gear and now it is something normal. (Remember that, for those who do not want to know if the message arrived or not, or who does not indicate that they have read the message, they can configure the function in the app).

Now, WhatsApp has plans to implement three blue popcorn; the latter will be colored in blue to indicate that the contact you are chatting with took a screenshot in the conversation of that chat.

“User ‘x’ has taken a screenshot. For your safety, do not provide any type of personal information”, will be the message with which this new update will be accompanied, which will seek to protect the user’s information.

It is still unknown when this update will arrive on WhatsApp or if it is already in the Beta phase, a WhatsApp function in which only a few have access to the new features as a test.

AC