What Vela asked Martino to return to El Tri and now Tata considers it

What Gerardo Martino thinks about the return of Carlos Vela

February 12, 2022 05:30 a.m.

In the Mexican team there have been several vetoes and a few resignations, all this in recent years due to the presence of Gerardo Martino in El Tri. One of them, Carlos Vela, had not resigned as was said, but Tata directly influenced his not being called.

Gerardo Martino confessed in an interview for the Los Angeles Times that after the conversation he had with Carlos Vela, he did not notice that he was committed to the group, because the striker had asked him for time to spend with his family.

Carlos Vela’s idea was to avoid grinding matches and that, in official tournaments and relevant matches, Tata could count on him, since he wanted a little time for his family and to adapt to his LAFC club.

Why Gerardo Martino can consider Carlos Vela in the Tri?

In the same interview, Gerardo Martino assured that Carlos Vela put his family well-being over the professional and that he respected his decision, however, given the lack of goals in the Mexican team, Vela could return, because he does not have a veto in the Tri , but as Tata highlighted “a lack of commitment”.

Carlos Vela wants to return to the Mexican national team and one of the first tests of faith would be his return to Liga MX, where he hopes to be more in the sight of Gerardo Martino to be considered El Tri.