What to watch today on TV? Saturday February 12, 2022 | TV

14.00 / Movistar LaLiga

Four matches of the league day

The LaLiga football matchday includes four matches that will be broadcast by Movistar LaLiga. The appointment begins at 2:00 p.m. with the confrontation between Cádiz and Celta. Next will be the duel between Villarreal and Real Madrid at 4:15 p.m. Later, Rayo Vallecano will meet Osasuna at 6:30 p.m. and Atlético de Madrid will meet Getafe at 9:00 p.m.

16.25 / TCM

‘The pianist’

The Pianist. France-United Kingdom-Germany, 2002 (144 minutes). Director: Roman Polanski. Cast: Adrien Brody, Thomas Kretschmann.

One of the last peaks of Roman Polanski’s cinema. The pianist delivers a harrowing foray into the horrors of the Holocaust, centered around the dramatic ups and downs of a musician in occupied Poland. Polanski traces a sober and forceful story, which he covers with a tone that oscillates between the phantasmagoric and the poetic, and delves fiercely into the miseries of a society that creates monsters and also into the drama of its innocent victims.

17.15 / Movistar Classics

‘The fourth commandment’

The Magnificent Ambersons. USA, 1942 (88 minutes). Director: Orson Welles. Cast: Joseph Cotten, Tim Holt, Agnes Moorehead.

With his second film, Orson Welles began to sign his death sentence in his relationship with the big Hollywood studios: the final cut of the fourth commandment it was manipulated by RKO with cuts and additions. However, the greatness and depth of Welles’s images ensure that his reflection on the appearance of progress in a stagnant society, which causes the rise of a new social structure, remains intact. An incontestable, monumental masterpiece, as tragic as it is hopeless.

21.30 / The Sixth

‘laSexta noche’ visits Carmen Cervera

Space the sixth night In this installment, he analyzes the keys to the elections in Castilla y León and their political repercussions at the national level. The program will also visit the Thyssen Museum to talk with Baroness Carmen Cervera on the occasion of the arrival at the museum of the painting Mata Mua, by Paul Gauguin. On the other hand, the program will receive actor Rafael Álvarez ‘El Brujo’ and judge Joaquim Bosch.

21.30 / Movistar Comedy

‘The Curse of the Jade Scorpion’

Curse of the Jade Scorpion. USA, 2001 (100 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Cast: Woody Allen, Helen Hunt, Charlize Theron.

Woody Allen was inspired at the end of the nineties and chained films as stylistically opposed as celebrities Y Chords and disagreements. Allen began the new millennium with an exhilarating comedy, in which he caught with unusual mimicry the aesthetics of 1940s Hollywood movies to thread a whirlwind of comedy and a police intrigue, at the expense of an insurance inspector who, after being hypnotized , obey without question the orders of a jewel thief.

22.00 / The 2

The festival of Spanish cinema arrives

The Palau de les Arts in Valencia hosts the 2022 Goya Awards party, directed by Dani de la Torre. The stars of Spanish cinema meet in an act that, on this occasion, will not have a single presenter. He broadcasts the gala and will previously be present on the red carpet starting at 7:00 p.m. The movie the good boss, by Fernando León, starts as a favorite with 20 nominations.

22.00 / DMAX

The daily work of police officers

This week the series 091: Police alert shows how it develops in Madrid the Operation Strontium, carried out by the Section of Latin Gangs of the Provincial Brigade of Information. The action begins at the Moratalaz police station to reach the Villaverde district, a scene where two Latin gangs fight, the Trinitarios and the Dominican Don’t Play.

22.30 / COSMO

‘Gangs of New York’

USA, 2000 (166 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Diaz.

One of the last major works by Scorsese, who creates a grandiose fresco living in New York in the second half of the 19th century. The gangs that populate the city fight each other, drowned in blood, and Scorsese delves fiercely into a magnificent social and political portrait. His staging, pompous, yes, but full of visual power, shows a filmmaker in top form. To round off the show is the overwhelming work of an immense Daniel Day-Lewis, who composes a character as bloodthirsty as unforgettable.

22.35 / Movistar Drama

‘Great Turin’

USA, 2008 (116 minutes). Director: Clint Eastwood. Cast: Clint Eastwood, Christopher Carley, Bee Vang.

With amazing lucidity, Clint Eastwood reflects on his film image thanks to the protagonist of Great Turin, a racist and xenophobic war veteran who is clinging to his individuality and feels very close to the end of his days. Hand in hand with him, Eastwood certifies with unusual firmness his own disappearance as a cinematographic icon.

23.40 / #0

‘Apartment’

The Apartment. USA, 1960 (125 mibuts). Director: Billy Wilder. Cast: Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine.

The fan who wants to know the quintessence of Billy Wilder’s art has only to approach Apartment. A comedy with which Wilder manages to make the viewer laugh at the fiercest social satire, but hides the most unusual bitterness in his images. Not surprisingly, his protagonist is a subject who lends his home to his boss for their adulterous dates, hoping to prosper in his work. His love story is as endearing as it is heartbreaking.

