What is the Powerball prize for Saturday February 12

Thanks to a successful platform for buying lottery tickets online, the life of a Mexican could change forever. the famous lottery United States Powerball will deliver $172 million this saturday february 12 and thousands of people are already participating with official tickets from Mexico to test their luck and get the millionaire jackpot.

If you think it is impossible to win from Mexico, you should know that there was already a Mexican winner of the third prize of the Powerball from the United States, without leaving the country. The lucky winner played online through an official lottery ticket courier service. Find out how!

How to buy tickets online from Mexico?

To buy official lottery tickets outside of the United States, all you have to do is log in to the messaging platform of TheLotter and follow three easy steps.

1. Enter the page of the Powerball and choose 5 main numbers and one additional number.

2. Press the button PLAY at the bottom of the screen.

3. Choose your preferred payment method to cover the cost of your participation.

The local representatives of TheLotter in the United States they will buy the official ticket on your behalf and you will be able to see it scanned into your personal account before the draw. When you win you will be notified by email or SMS and you will enjoy your prizes in full, 100% without commissions!

How to collect the prizes from Mexico?

when you win prizes under $200,000, the money will be deposited directly into your bank account. In case you were lucky enough to win the jackpot of the Powerball , you will receive your ticket so that you collect your prize personally. In this case, the company will bear all the expenses for you to travel to collect your prize and not have to worry about anything.

If due to the current situation the winner cannot travel immediately, American lotteries wait up to a year for the user to collect their prize. In addition, if necessary, the customer can transfer the ticket to a relative who does have the possibility of moving to the United States.

Who is TheLotter?

TheLotter is a company regulated in the European Union and licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), therefore the collection of all prizes is always guaranteed. With offices in more than 20 countries, including Mexico, the company has a money-back guarantee if the user is not satisfied with the service. And if you have doubts or questions, the portal offers players a professional Customer Service in Spanish 24 hours a day.

With a 100% secure platform, TheLotter It is one of the most visited lottery sites these days in Mexico, both for the incredible jackpots accumulated, as well as for the enormous history of winners of the platform, in which Latinos stand out in a special way. TheLotter has thousands of lucky winners from Mexico, Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Colombia and Ecuador, among others, who have claimed extraordinary prizes ranging from 50 thousand dollars, to 30 million dollars!

There are many players who have claimed incredible prizes in its almost 20-year history. The portal has more than 109 million dollars paid to more than 7 million winners of all the world !

About Powerball

The US Powerball. is without a doubt the biggest lottery in the world! The Powerball set a world record by awarding a jackpot of 1.58 billion dollars in January 2016 to three lucky winners. In March 2019, the Powerball came close to breaking its own record when it awarded a jackpot of 768.4 million dollars.

When is the next draw?

The next draw of the Powerball It will take place on Saturday, February 12, and an impressive $172 million will be at stake. Ticket sales will be open on site until one hour before the drawing.

Remember. To test your luck in lotteries, you must first participate!