What is the metaverse and what is it for?
The tech industry imagines that the next version of the Internet will be an immersive virtual world. The digital giants take positions in the face of a revolution still full of unknowns.
The metaverse is the fashionable term in Silicon Valley. The tech industry envisions a new era of the Internet that will be built in an immersive virtual world. The discourse of technology companies is, however, far ahead of reality, and they are more
To continue reading become Premium
Try it for €1 the first month
and enjoy unlimited access to all Expansion web content
Or sign up with your Google account in two clicks