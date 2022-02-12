What is the metaverse and what is it for?

The avatar of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, in a vision of the future metaverse.



The tech industry imagines that the next version of the Internet will be an immersive virtual world. The digital giants take positions in the face of a revolution still full of unknowns.

The metaverse is the fashionable term in Silicon Valley. The tech industry envisions a new era of the Internet that will be built in an immersive virtual world. The discourse of technology companies is, however, far ahead of reality, and they are more