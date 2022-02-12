What is the metaverse and what is it for?

The avatar of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, in a vision of the future metaverse.

The tech industry imagines that the next version of the Internet will be an immersive virtual world. The digital giants take positions in the face of a revolution still full of unknowns.

The metaverse is the fashionable term in Silicon Valley. The tech industry envisions a new era of the Internet that will be built in an immersive virtual world. The discourse of technology companies is, however, far ahead of reality, and they are more

To continue reading become Premium

Try it for €1 the first month

and enjoy unlimited access to all Expansion web content


Or sign up with your Google account in two clicks

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker