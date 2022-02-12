What Ben Affleck and Matt Damon looked like when their friendship began

Two great actors who began a sincere relationship from a very young age based on the same dreams. Matt Damon Y Ben Affleck They were very close since they were children and this is a nice timeline of how and when their relationship began. friendship.

It can be ensured that Matt Damon Y Ben Affleck they have one of those sincere friendships or, at least, one of those who have known each other since childhood. In fact, it is one of the most famous in Hollywood. Although in some years life has kept them a little apart, they have always been in contact. The two began their friendship long before they became great actors. as they are now and, the most interesting thing, is that they have managed to maintain it for 40 years.

Timeline of a true friendship: This is what Ben Affleck and Matt Damon looked like

It was in the 80’s that Ben Affleck Y Matt Damon they first met. They were just some kids who played in the same neighborhood and they met after their mothers will introduce them. According to Affleck, he once told that he met Damon when they were 8 and 10 years oldrespectively.

They both lived two blocks from each other in Cambridge, Massachusetts. They loved playing baseball and acting. Then fate brought them closer together and they attended Cambridge Rindge School. In the same interview, Affleck confessed:

“…Before Matt, I was alone. Acting was a solo activity where he just went out and did something, acted in a little TV show or something, and no one understood him. None of the other kids knew what I did, how it worked, or anything.”

Along the same lines, he added: “All of a sudden I had a friend, Matt, and he gets it and he wants to do it and he thinks it’s interesting and he wants to talk about it. Soon we both would.” Already in April 1989, both were extras in “Field of Dreams”.

By then, the two had some credits under their belt because they had already worked together in their first film in 1989. They were uncredited extras, but it is one of the best experiences that they still remember of their beautiful friendship.

They were such good friends, that in the early 90s they set out to be drama fans in high school and took up acting together. Since then, They always accompanied each other on the adventure of their dreams: to be actors.

they traveled together regularly to New York for different auditions in acting jobs. “We took the train. Or sometimes even a plane, when there was the Eastern Shuttle or the People’s Express,” Matt recounted, to which he added, “It was like $20 to fly and you could smoke on the plane. We smoked like idiots because we thought we were really supposed to be adults. What a pity”.

Without a doubt, it was and still is one of those lasting friendships. Ben Affleck Y Matt Damon they looked funny, handsome and, over time, very talented.

In which movie do you remember seeing them work together?