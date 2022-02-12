VIDEO | Goalkeeper shivering in the middle of the Turkish Cup match

Midtime Editorial

If a few days ago you were surprised by the news that two players from the Honduran national team they had to receive medical attention for hypothermia During the game against the United States heading to Qatar 2022, something very similar was experienced this week, but in the turkey soccer.

During the duel between Fatih Karagümrük and the Konyasporcorresponding to the Round of 16 of the Turkish Cupthe Italian goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano starred in a shocking image, as the television cameras recorded it shivering with cold in the middle of the match.

In the images, which became viral on social networks, you can see the goalkeeper suffer from weather conditions in which the match took place, which ended 5-4 in favor of Karagümrükteam in which the 36-year-old goalkeeper plays.

The picture of Emiliano Viviano he also remembered the moment he lived Messi during a game between Barcelona and Real Madridin which he did not stop shivering with cold due to the rain, which is why he had to change his shirt.

Weather in Turkey

It should be remembered that for a few weeks in Turkey They have registered low temperatureseven a couple of weeks ago the city of Istanbul was left under the snow due to heavy snowfall that left thousands of people stranded.