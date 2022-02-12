On a day like today, but in the year 2010, “Valentine’s Day” premiered on the screen, in which couples and singles will live up and down to maintain or end their romantic relationships. “Stories of Valentine” in Spain and “Day of lovers” is the title in Latin America.

On February 14, Valentine’s Day or the Day of Love and Friendship is celebrated in various parts of the world and for this reason the considered king of romantic comedy, Garry Marshall, put all his creativity into this film.

The film tells interconnected stories and stars Jessica Alba (Morley), Julia Roberts (Kate), Kathy Bates (Susan), Jessica Biel (Kara), Bradley Cooper (Holden), Jamie Foxx (Kelvin), Jennifer Garner (Julia) , Anne Hathaway (Liz), Ashton Kutcher (Reed), Emma Roberts (Grace), Topher Grace (Jason), Taylor Lautner (Willy), Ween Latifah (Paula), and Taylor Swift.

What is it about?

“Valentine’s Day” celebrates 12 years of its arrival on the screen. All the characters are in charge of giving life to a series of intertwined stories of a group of people who live in the city of Los Angeles. They all have their own love stories and experiences, some single, others with a partner that they intend to keep or end.

An Army officer, Julia Roberts, flying from Iraq to Los Angeles, meets on the plane with someone who has to resolve some issues, Bradley Cooper, the owner of a flower shop.

While Ashton Kutcher proposes to his girlfriend Jessica Alba, although, in reality, he is in love with her friend Jennifer Garner, whose boyfriend is married elsewhere.

Likewise, a retiree, Shirley MacLaine, confesses to her husband that she had a long affair with another person. At the same time a woman, Anne Hathaway, who works at the most important talent agency in the city, goes out with a postal worker. And finally, an unlucky publicist (Jessica Biel) turns out that she has no one to meet on Valentine’s Day.

In figures

This feature film from New Line Cinema had an initial budget of around 52 million dollars and its reception in theaters was so successful that the collection exceeded 216 million dollars.

Thanks to the work of the production of this romantic comedy, he achieved nominations at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in the category Best Movie: Romantic Comedy and was the winner, also in the category for Best Actor: Romantic Comedy Ashton Kutcher was the winner.

At the Teen Choice Awards that same year, Taylor Swift won the Best New Actress award. The Razzie Awards, meanwhile, recognized Kutcher as Worst Actor and Alba as Worst Actress, who also had four other nominations.

As a curious fact of “Valentine’s Day”, the producers chose actors of all ages to have all kinds of audiences assured. Another important fact is that the singer Taylor Swift made her debut as an actress in this film.