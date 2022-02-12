Valentine’s Day: 5 movies you can see on this date dedicated to love and friendship | Ephemeris | REVTLI | ANSWERS

There are many different ways to celebrate the day of Valentine’s Day, such as going out to dinner with your partner or going out for drinks with friends. However, whether a person is single, in a relationship, or ready to meet someone, one thing is certain on this date: films They are always a good option.

If you are one of the people who prefers to spend Valentine’s Day quietly at home, we help you enjoy the day with a list of films dedicated to celebrating love and friendship that will surely not only get you more than a sigh, but laughter, emotions and even tears.

Matter of time

Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) At the age of 21, he discovers that he has, like all the men in his family, the ability to travel through time. Learning that he possesses this quality, Tim begins to take advantage of it to change different aspects of his life.

One day he meets Mary (Rachel McAdams), with whom he falls in love, but an incident in one of the time trips means that their meeting never took place. Due to this, Tim will travel to the past as many times as he needs to conquer the woman in his life.

This movie is available on Netflix Y Prime Video.

I am Simon

simon spier (Nick Robinson) He is 17 years old and like any young teenager, he hopes to live an unforgettable love story. Only for him things are more complicated: Simon is gay, and it is a fact that he has kept a secret from his friends and family.

When one of his emails containing information about his sexual preferences gets into the wrong hands, Simon will either be blackmailed into helping the class bully date the girl he likes or the email will be revealed to the entire school. This romantic comedy tackles the difficult transition from adolescence to adult life, no matter who you are or what you prefer.

This tape is available in Star+.

Your Name

Mitsuha is a girl from a small town who dreams of moving to the city one day. Taki is a young student from Tokyo, who works in the evenings in a restaurant as a waiter.

One morning, for no apparent reason, Taki wakes up in Mitsuha’s body and vice versa, so both characters must live each other’s lives as normally as possible. Little by little, the two young people begin to communicate and, clumsily, they are overcoming the challenges that arise in both lives. In this way, the bond they have becomes something more and a growing desire to meet in person arises.

This fantasy romance anime is available on hbo max.

La La Land

Mine (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gossling) They are two young people who want to make their way in the world of Hollywood. Mia is a young aspiring actress who works as a waitress while attending castings and Sebastian plays the piano in bars.

One day their paths cross and they immediately fall in love. The two work together to make their dreams come true, but soon realize that the art world asks for sacrifices that put their relationship in jeopardy.

This feature film is available at AppleTV+.

Valentine’s Day

This tape, which has a star studded cast, follows the stories of various citizens of Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day. We will see couples with relationship problems, an elementary school boy trying to win over her first true love and two high school students planning to have sex for the first time.

Also, we will see a TV sports reporter doing a report on the romance in the city; two strangers interacting on a plane; the marriage of grandparents facing a crisis, and much more.

This movie can be found at Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max.

