Ustekinumab has a comparatively low infection rate in IBD

According to research, patients with an inflammatory bowel disease who are being treated with the antipsoriatic stelara are less likely to have infections

The study by Ananthakrishnan and colleagues was published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

According to research the patients with an inflammatory disease who are being treated with the psoriasis drug stelara are less likely to have infection-related side effects than those taking tofacitinib (Xeljanz) or the anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha (anti-TNF). Although the risk of infection is not high, according to doctors it is a factor that must be taken into account.

“These findings may not dramatically change prescribing patterns, but in those who may be particularly vulnerable to infection, they could indicate that Stelara is the safer biologic,” he told Medscape Medical News.

Related news

The study by Ananthakrishnan and colleagues was published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

Biological and small molecule immunosuppressive therapies have emerged as effective treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. Crohn’s and ulcerative colitisthe two conditions that make up IBD.

But the recent proliferation of drugs in these classes with different mechanisms of action has complicated prescription decisions. And because the medications suppress the immune systemcan make patients vulnerable to infection.

Randomized controlled trials, even those that compare drugs directly, have not been large enough to compare the security results accurately statistics, Ananthakrishnan and colleagues found.

Access to a large cohort from the real world

To help fill this gap, they analyzed data on 89,972,617 people enrolled in Aetna, the US national health insurance plan, between 2008 and 2019.

They identified 19,096 patients whose IBD was treated with anti-TNF agents, 2,420 with ustekinumab, and 305 with tofacitinib. The number of patients taking tofacitinib is small because it is a newer drug, Ananthakrishnan said.

They found a higher rate of infection for patients taking anti-TNF agents compared with those taking ustekinumab and tofacitinib over up to one year.

Source consulted here