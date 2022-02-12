US inflation reached 7.5% year-on-year, the highest in the last 40 years

Customers at a store in St. Louis, Missouri (Reuters)

The The year-on-year rate of inflation in the United States rose in January to 7.5%, five tenths above that of December, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. The increase was flat in the one-month comparison, but exceeded analysts’ expectations.

consumer prices rose in a month 0.6%, according to this statistic. Prices had risen 0.7% from October to November and 0.9% from September to October.

Its about largest year-on-year increase since February 1982. Shortages of supplies and workers, heavy doses of federal aid, ultra-low interest rates and strong consumer spending combined to cause inflation to accelerate last year.

There are few signs that inflation will slow down significantly anytime soon. Most of the factors that have pushed up prices since last spring are still in place: Wages are rising at the fastest pace in at least 20 years. Ports and warehouses are overwhelmed, with hundreds of workers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the busiest in the country, on leave last month. Consequently, many products and parts remain in short supply.

Steadily rising prices have left many Americans less able to afford food, gas, rent, child care and other necessities. More generally, inflation has emerged as the biggest risk factor for the economy and a serious threat to President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats as the midterm elections loom this year.

The Federal Reserve and its chairman, Jerome Powell, have backed away sharply from the ultra-low interest rate policies the Fed has pursued since the pandemic devastated the economy in March 2020. Powell noted two weeks ago that the central bank will likely raise its short-term benchmark interest rate several times this year, and that the first rise will almost certainly occur in March. Investors have priced in at least five rate hikes by 2022.

Over time, those higher rates will drive up the costs of a wide range of loans, from mortgages and credit cards to auto loans and corporate loans. For the Federal Reserve, the risk is that by constantly tightening credit for consumers and businesses, it could trigger another recession.

Many large companies, on conference calls with investors, have said they expect supply shortages to persist through at least the second half of this year. Companies from Chipotle to Levi’s have also warned that they will likely raise prices again this year, after already doing so in 2021.

Many small businesses, which typically have lower profit margins than large companies and have struggled to match their hefty pay rises, are also raising prices. The National Federation of Independent Businesses, a trade group, said it found in a monthly survey that 61% of small businesses increased their prices in January, the highest proportion since 1974 and an increase of just 15% before the pandemic.

“A larger number of small business owners started the new year by raising prices in an attempt to pass on higher inventory, supply and labor costs,” said Bill Dunkelberg, chief economist at the NFIB. “In addition to inflation issues, owners are also increasing compensation at record rates to attract qualified employees to their open positions.”.

Those wage increases could end up forcing additional price hikes, as companies try to cover the costs of higher wages.

In the past year, soaring costs for gasoline, food, cars and furniture have sent many Americans’ budgets reeling. In December, economists at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania estimated that the average household had to spend $3,500 more than in 2020 to buy an identical basket of goods and services.

