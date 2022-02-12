Unthinkable! Billie Eilish and Finneas visited Joe Biden at the White House

U.S-. On Wednesday, February 9, the White House received a special visit from the musical duo that has not stopped sweeping the music industry since the hit single Ocean Eyes came out. billie eilish And his brother Finneas visited the president of U.S, Joe Bidensince he has a great fanaticism for the brothers and wanted to meet them.

“Billie Eilish, Finneas, and their parents Maggie and Patrick were invited to visit the White House today to meet President Biden. Billie and Finneas were supporters during the Biden campaign and the Biden family has long been fans of their music. Billie is in DC for her world tour, playing the Capital One Arena tonight,” revealed an official from the White House.

Later, confirmation also came from the president himself, who published a photo with Eilish Y Finneas in his account POTUS from Instagram. “When I heard that my friends Billie Eilish and Finneas were in town for a show, I knew I had to invite them to the White House. It was great to see you and your family, and I’m glad you met the Commander,” he wrote. Biden.

So much Eilish What Finneas they supported Biden during her presidential campaign in 2020. Recently, the singer petitioned the president on an issue related to animal rights. With joaquin phoenix and other celebrities, signed a petition in November asking him to break with tradition and send a pardoned Thanksgiving turkey to live in a sanctuary.

The visit to the White House was not the only great milestone of Eilish Y Finneas this week. On Tuesday morning, February 8, the nominees for the 94th annual edition of the Academy Awardsand the musical duo earned their first nomination for Best Original Song for No Time to Diethe theme they wrote for the last movie of james-bond of the same name.