Uniform and referee confirmed for Day 5

The Machine will jump onto the field of the Aztece stadium with 100% capacity and a new sports president.

Cruz Azul will face Necaxa this Saturday at the Azteca Stadium, a duel that occurs in the midst of readjustments by both directives, on the one hand the surprise departure of President Celeste Álvaro Dávila and with the hidrocálidos the arrival of Jimmy Lozano to the bench.

The Azteca will have a capacity of 100%, so the warmth of the fans will be the best medicine for the Celeste club in the middle of a campaign that looked perfect, but now has shades of uncertainty.

To the good fortune of coach Juan Reynoso

is that you can count on all your reinforcements for the first time because this day

Iván Morales and Ángel Romero already have their pass to play in Liga MX.

Those led by Reynoso will go out with their traditional local uniform and for the appointment

the refereeing team will be headed by the central Erick Yair Miranda; the standard bearers will be Pablo Israel Hernández and Jéssica Morales, while the fourth referee will be Mario Terrazas. Cruz Azul arrives as leader tied with Puebla and Atlas with 10 units.

Before the rays they have not lost at home since 2019. It will not be an easy match since both teams want to show that the changes have not affected them. Do not miss this game that will be this Saturday at 7:00 p.m.