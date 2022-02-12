UK patient dies of rare disease caused by Ebola-like virus

Two people were confirmed to be infected with Lassa fever on Wednesday, having recently returned from West Africa.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency announced this Friday the death of a person affected by Lassa fever, in a hospital in Bedfordshire (England). The disease is extremely rare in the country, according to authorities.

“We are contacting people who have had close contact with the cases before their infection was confirmed, to provide them with the appropriate evaluation, support and advice. The risk to the general public remains very low,” the agency stated.

The news of the death comes after it was confirmed on Wednesday that two people were infected with an Ebola-like virus, having recently returned from West Africa. The deceased person was a relative of one of the infected.

Lassa fever is endemic to some West African countries. It is usually transmitted through exposure to food or household items contaminated with the urine or feces of infected rats. It can also be spread by exposure to the blood or other body fluids of sick people.

However, doctors describe the risk of this disease for the British population as very low, since the infection does not spread easily between humans.

Since records of the disease began in 1980, only eight cases have been detected in the United Kingdom, all imported. The last two, before the current ones, were registered in 2009. In West Africa, hundreds of thousands of Lassa fever infections are usually counted every year.